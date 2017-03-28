Anyone for tennis? Portarlington Club season swings into gear

Portarlington Lawn Tennis Club welcomes new members of all levels and ages to get involved with the club at the start of a new season.

Tennis Coaching with the experienced, professional Tennis Coach, Tony Lok resumes on Tuesday, April 25 and Friday April 28. The club says there are very few places available due to last year’s students continuing with coaching.

There is a new beginner class on Fridays at 7pm for Teenagers and a new 4/5 yrs class on Fridays at 3.15pm. A small number of places available in other classes.

The club is also now taking bookings for our Summer Activities program. There are eight weeks of tennis activities every weekday afternoon during July and August. Rackets and balls provided. The total cost is €60 which also includes free junior membership for the 2017 tennis Year.

The club says membership for 2017 is now due.

Check out our website or facebook or go to the club's web page www.portarlingontennisclub.ie.