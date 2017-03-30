Timahoe lady footballers on the run for charity this Easter

Timahoe Ladies Football Club are holding a 5km Family Fun Run on Easter Monday next.

All proceeds raised will go to the Cuisle Centre for cancer support in Portlaoise and Suicide Awareness.

Price is €5 per person, family €10. There will be a cake sale and coffee morning to follow run.

The event takes place on Monday, April 17 from Timahoe Community Hall with kick off at 11am.