Timahoe lady footballers on the run for charity this Easter
Ladies Gaelic footballers to raise funds for cancer support and suicide awareness
Timahoe Ladies Football Club are holding a 5km Family Fun Run on Easter Monday next.
All proceeds raised will go to the Cuisle Centre for cancer support in Portlaoise and Suicide Awareness.
Price is €5 per person, family €10. There will be a cake sale and coffee morning to follow run.
The event takes place on Monday, April 17 from Timahoe Community Hall with kick off at 11am.
