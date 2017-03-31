Kelly keeps faith with same starting team for relegation playoff

Laois senior hurling manager Eamonn Kelly has named an unchanged team for this Saturday's clash with Kerry in the NHL Division 1 relegation playoff.

After their hugely encouraging performance against Wexford last weekend, Kelly has named the same team for the winner-take-all game with the Kingdom. Eoin Fleming has been retained between the posts, while there is no return from injury for either Matthew Whelan or Picky Maher.

Cha Dwyer, named at centre-forward, will likely operate at centre-back once again, which means Ryan Mullaney will either be given another stint in the forwards, or he could yet be replaced by Patrick Whelan or John Lennon before throw in on Saturday night.

Lee Cleere, who made an impressive debut at corner-back against Wexford, has held onto his place for Saturday night also.

The Laois team in full is as follows;

1. Eoin Fleming (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)

2. Lee Cleere (Clough Ballacolla)

3. Leigh Bergin (Shanahoe)

4. Dwane Palmer (Camross)

5. Cahir Healy (Portlaoise)

6. Ryan Mullaney (Castletown)

7. Sean Downey (Ballinakill)

8. Ross King (Rathdowney Errill)

9. Patrick Purcell (Rathdowney Errill)

10. Cian Taylor (Portlaoise)

11. Charles Dwyer (Ballinakill)

12. Ben Conroy (Slieve Bloom)

13. Willie Dunphy (Clough Ballacolla)

14. Neil Foyle (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)

15. Aaron Dunphy (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)