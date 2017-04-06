MEET THE COACH - Q&A with Laois manager Kevin Doogue

Laois Ladies senior football manager Kevin Doogue has guided his team to an NFL Division 2 semi-final later this month, as he continues to improve the county's fortunes at senior level.

As part of our weekly Coaching and Games news from Laois Ladies football, Kevin provided the following Q&A about his season so far, his best footballing memories, and his hopes for Ladies Football in Laois.

KEVIN DOOGUE

Club

Graiguecullen

Position as a Player

Full forward

Favourite Player

Maurice Fitzgerald – pure class on and off the field

Favourite Food

Tapas food



Biggest Influence on your career?

My dad Danny. When I was told I couldn't play football again he helped me find a different way to get the best out of myself and he is always giving me advice. Every day is a school day with him.

Best Football Memory

Watching my brother Danny win an All-Ireland final with Laois in 1996

Ambitions for the Laois Senior Team?

If I have 35 girls on my panel that want to play football for Laois and another 100 girls trying to get onto the panel, then I'll know Laois will be successful because the natural talent is there. It's just matching it with hard work and commitment and at the moment I have that.

I have a terrific bunch of girls who are all hungry for success and who all want to win the division 2 league and get Laois back where they belong. I have started looking at Laois ladies as a whole recently and I'm getting involved at the development end of things.

I think for us to be really successful again we need to invest in the future stars and get them everything we possibly can to make the transition to senior football as easy as possible from/coaching to nutrition to education.

