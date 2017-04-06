Laois GAA off to Punchestown for Race Day Fundraiser

Laois GAA have launched their annual Race Day fundraiser, which will take place at this year's Punchestown Festival.

Sponsored by GAIN Feeds and Glanbia Agribusiness, the Race Day is one of Laois GAA's main fundraisers, and will take place on Tuesday, April 25th. Tickets are €125 each, or a table of ten will cost €1,250.

That price covers admission, race card, buffet meal, bar facilities, betting facilities, afternoon tea food platter and access to the private lawn, which overlooks the track and final fence.

For more information, contact Laois GAA on 05786-60674.