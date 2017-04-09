Portlaoise Ladies Gaelic Football 'Golden' fundraiser needs your support

Portlaoise Ladies Gaelic Football Club is hoping for a big teenage turnout at their upcoming fundraiser event.

The Portlaoise LGFC's 'The Golden Ball' for 14-16 yr olds takes place in The Killeshin Hotel this week. Finger food will be served and neat dress essential. Strictly no alcohol.

Tickets available in Colgans Sport Portlaoise €15. Your support would be welcomed by the club. The event takes place on Monday, April 10 from 9pm-12.00am

Meanwhile, the club has just started an exciting new Gaelic 4 Girls which started on Monday evening March 27 at the Portlaoise GAA club, Rathleague.

The eight week programme it is open to all girls aged 8 to 12 years who are not registered with a ladies gaelic football team.

It introduces girls to football in a fun environment all participants will get a gag jersey and certificate on completion.

The programme costs €10. For more information contact Ray on 086-8365087

The club also launched a Gaelic 4 Mothers programme at the end of March. If you are over 18 and over and would like to learn and play Gaelic Football and of course have some fun please contact our Catherine at 086 3781727 to sign up.