Panthers and Kestrels recognised on Basketball Ireland All-Star team selections

Three players from Laois basketball teams have been selected on the Basketball Ireland All-Star team selections.

Portlaoise Panthers duo Claire Melia and Necole Sterling have been named on the Ladies Super League All-Star second team. Both had outstanding seasons for the Portlaoise club, who were in contention for a playoff place right up to the final round of games.

Sterling has since returned to America, while Melia might well be following her in the not-too-distant future. The Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin student has been heavily scouted by American colleges, and could yet be offered a scholarship when she completes her studies.

Christopher Teasley, from Portarlington Kestrels, is the third local player to be recognised by Basketball Ireland. He has been selected on the Mens Division 1 All-Star first team. Teasley, a former Harlem Globetrotter, has lit up courts around the country this year with a series of high-scoring displays.