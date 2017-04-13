Portlaoise Panthers duo selected on Irish squad for European Basketball Championships

Two members of the Portlaoise Panthers basketball club have been selected on the Irish Women's U-18 squad for this year's European Championships.

Maeve Phelan and Claire Melia have done enough to impress coach Tommy O'Mahoney, and they will now join ten other players from around the country as they get ready for the FIBA U-18 European Women's Championships, which will take place in Dublin in August of this year.

It is proving to be a very memorable week for Melia in particular, who was selected on the Super League All Star second team on Wednesday.

Both Phelan and Melia played starring roles for the Portlaoise Panthers senior ladies team in the Women's Super League this year, as they almost claimed a place in the top four, which would have secured them a first-ever trip to the playoffs.

The European Championships will be held in the National Basketall Arena in Tallaght, as well as the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown, from August 4th to 13th.

