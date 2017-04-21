Three Laois men selected on Leinster Junior Rugby Panel for interprovincial series

Three Laois men have been selected on the Leinster Junior Rugby panel for the upcoming interprovincial series.

Portarlington duo Ross Doyle and Cathal Bannon have made the cut on the 45 man panel, along with Bill Duggan, who is currently playing with Monkstown in Leinster League Division 1A. Leinster will take on Connacht next Saturday, April 29th at 2.30pm in Newbridge RFC.

The series takes place over three successive Saturdays and showcases the finest junior talent from throughout the 32 counties. Munster take on Ulster in Newry on the same day, while Leinster are away to Munster and Ulster on the following weekends.

It promises to be a great spectacle in Newbridge next Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Leinster Junior Panel 2017

(F) Forwards (B) Backs (C) Coach (M) Manager

Alan Wall (Ashbourne) F

Ciaran Roche (Ashbourne) F

Gavin Kennedy (Ashbourne) B

Adam Martin (Ashbourne) B

Stevie Ratigan (Bective) M

John Glynn (Clondalkin) F

Gar Black (Clondalkin) F

Neil Finlay (Clondalkin) F

Jonny Lee (Coolmine) F

Mark Whitehead (Coolmine) C

Cian Glennon (DLSP) F

Ronan Costello (DLSP) F

Kieran O'Gorman (DLSP) F

Ian Burke (DLSP) B

Jony Grey (Dundalk) F

John Smith (Dundalk) F

Laurence Steen (Dundalk) F

Johnny Williams (Dundalk) B

Robbie Williams (Dundalk) B

Angelo Todisco (Enniscorthy) F

Greg Jacob (Enniscorthy) F

Nick Doyle (Enniscorthy) F

Killian Lett (Enniscorthy) B

Daniel Pimm (Enniscorthy) B

Ivan Jacob (Enniscorthy) B

David Dwyer (Enniscorthy) B

Mark Whelan (Gorey) F

James Nolan (Gorey) B

Dave Shannon (Gorey) B

Dave O'Connor (Kilkenny) F

Padraig Mahon (Kilkenny) B

Liam Caddy (Kilkenny) B

Dylan Quinn (Longford) F

Nial Moran (Longford) C

Derek Turner (Longford) M

Darren Curley (Longford) M

John Shine (Malahide) F

Simon Kinsella (Malahide) F

Eoin Crowley (Malahide) F

Hugo Nolan (Malahide) B

Marcus McAlister (Malahide) B

Eric Flynn (Monkstown) B

Peter Condon (Monkstown) B

Bill Duggan (Monkstown) B

David Mahon (Monkstown) C

Blaithin Brady (Monkstown) P

Dave Croddle (New Ross) B

Conor McCrossan (North Kildare) B

Cathal Bannon (Portarlington) F

Ross Doyle (Portarlington) B

Frank Murphy (Tullow) F

Maurice Logue (Tullow) C

Noel Furlong (Wexford) M

Eanna Killian (Wicklow) F