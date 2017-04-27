Borris-Kilcotton pick up first win in ACHL Division 1

A first half goal by Eoin Fitzpatrick and an excellent penalty save by Eoin Fleming from a Zane Keenan penalty proved to be crucial at the end of this ACHL Division 1 clash on Saturday evening.

Camross began the game much the brighter as midfielder Niall Holmes took an excellent score after just a minute of play. Zane Keenan followed this up a minute later with a free.

Borris-Kilcotton responded with a point when Eoin Fitzpatrick worked hard to find Danny Fitzpatrick free to put the ball over the bar. This left the score 0-2 to 0-1 after three minutes of play.

Both sides were guilty of some poor shooting with both sets of backs being dominant. Andrew Mortimer found his way past the Borris-Kilcotton defence after 10 minutes when he added another point to the Camross tally. Two Zane Keenan frees followed a few minutes later to leave Borris-Kilcotton trailing 0-5 to 0-1 after 20 minutes of play.

However, Boriss-Kilcotton took complete control in the last 10 minutes of the first half when Emmett Jones added a point from play and Stephen Dunphy added another free to his tally.

Dunphy then found Eoin Fitzpatrick from a 21 yard free and Fitzpatrick finished a crucial goal for the home side. Stephen Campion added a another point just before half time to leave Borris-Kilcotton leading at half time 1-4 to 0-5.

Borris-Kilcotton continued to stretch further out in front when Colm Stapleton found the target twice within five minutes. Dunphy added another free to his tally and this left Borris leading 1-7 to 0-5 after 37 minutes.

Niall Holmes, who was prominent throughout the game, then found Lorcan Burke who took on the Borris-Kilcotton defence to be rewarded a penalty in the 40th minute. Zane Keenan's shot was struck to the bottom corner but Eoin Fleming got down low enough for the shot to be deflected for a 65. Keenan hit the resulted 65 over and followed up with a point from play.

Emmett Jones then responded at the other end for Borris-Kilcotton when he added a well worked score to their tally. Keenan added another free which left just the goal separating the two sides at 1-8 to 0-8 with seven minutes left to play.

Borris-Kilcotton added three further points with two coming from Stephen Dunphy frees. Zane Keenan added two frees of his own and Lorcan Burke also added a point for Camross. Camross did run at the Borris defence in the closing few minutes but the Borris-Kilcotton defence held strong to keep out the Camross forwards from scoring a goal.

The game finished with a win for Borris-Kilcotton , 1-11 to 0-12.

SCORERS - Camross: Zane Keenan 0-9 (0-6 frees), Niall Holmes, Andrew Mortimer, Lorcan Burke 0-1 each. Borris-Kilcotton: Stephen Dunphy 0-4 (frees), Eoin Fitzpatrick 1-0, Colm Stapleton and Emmet Jones 0-2 each, Stephean Campion, Neil Foyle 0-1 each.

CAMROSS: Tadgh Doran; Mark Conroy, Michael Phelan, Ollie Conroy; Martin Burke, Geoirid Burke, Joseph Phelan; Niall Holmes, Tomas Burke; Lorcan Burke, Zane Keenan, Dean Delaney; Andrew Mortimer, Mark Dowling, David Brickley. Subs: Michael O’Sullivan for O Conroy (33 mins), Matthew Collier for D Brickley (45 mins).

BORRIS-KILCOTTON: Eoin Fleming; Noel Delaney, Brain Stapleton, DJ Kelly; Bill Meade, Jim Fitzpatrick, Stephen Finan; Colm Stapleton, Danny Fitzpatrick; Stephen Dunphy, Stephen Campion, Stephen Phelan; Eoin Fitzpatrick, Daire Quinlan, Emmett Jones. Subs: Neil Foyle for D Quinlan (37 mins)