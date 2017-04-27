Abbeyleix girls edge out O'Moore's for Féile glory

O’Moore's and St Lazerian's met in the Division 2 Feile final on Saturday after coming out of the blitz stages on Easter Monday.

Both teams, along with Clonad/Raheen Gaels, tied on Monday for a place in the final after playing Banrion Gaels and Clough-Ballocolla and themselves.

O’Moores went straight through with St Lazerians and Clonad/Raheen to a playoff, which resulted in a draw. Free taking of five frees were held, resulting also in a draw, but after a sudden-death, St Lazerian's qualified for the final place.

Both teams were evenly matched on the day. St Lazerian's came out strongly, but credit to the O’Moores defensive lines, which held strong. Hannah O’Connor from O’Moores was spotted unmarked to pop over a point for the first score of the match, leaving St Lazerian's on the back foot.

A ball dropped into St. Lazerians full forward Caoimhe McDonald which resulted in a point, leaving the game all to play for in the last few minutes. Caoimhe McDonald reacted quickest to a short puck out and buried the ball in the back of the net and earning St Lazerian's their place in Feile.

St Lazerian's will be hosted by St James Ramsgrange in Wexford.

ST LAZERIANS ABBEYLEIX: Alannah Brennan, Louise Doyle, Emma Cass, Lucy Conroy, Orla Dunne, Sinead McEvoy, Niamh McDonald, Cora Burke, Jill Gaughan, Roisin Fitzgerald, Katie Dunican, Anna Kavanagh, Orlaith Condron, Caoimhe McDonald, Chloe Brennan, Laura Miller, Emer Kelly, Isabelle McWey, Kate Byrne, Holly Peacock, Grainne Carroll, Alyssa Palmer, Caoimhe Hogan, Finola Kehoe.

O'MOORES: Chloe Dwyer, Ciara Conroy, Aisling McEvoy, Roisin Conroy, Ellen Rowney, Orla Whelan, Eva Cullinane, Ellen Conroy, Amy McKane, Kim Fitzpatrick, Mary Grehan, Amy Cuddy, Alison Hyland, Eva Murphy, Amy Flanagan, Hannah O’Connor, Sophie Connolly, Caoimhe Egan, Amy Cosgrave, Caoimhe McLoughlin, Maria Lynch, Katie Smyth, Aisling Delaney, Keelin Conroy.