O'Dempsey's rally late to earn draw against Arles-Killeen

O’Dempsey's kept pace with top of the table St Joseph's, as the Killenard men struck a flurry of late points to earn a draw in the Old Pound against relegation candidates Arles-Killeen.

Killeen started the better, with a Paul Kingston free being followed closely by a Donal Brennan point from play. O’Dempsey's had the first goal opportunity when Eoin Finlay won the ball close to goal, but Killeen goalkeeper Michael Leigh stood tall and the ball went over for a point.

Killeen were much the better side throughout the opening quarter, and scores from Paul Kingston (free) and two from Jason Enright pushed their lead out to four.

Paul Kingston and Brian Nugent swapped frees, before O’Dempsey's closed the gap to two points with Brian Nugent pointing twice, one from play and one a free.

The teams traded points at the beginning of the second half, with Nugent and John Mahon the scorers. O’Dempsey's then took the lead for the first time in the game thanks to scores from Shane Nerney and Nugent.

Killeen, however, did not falter, and a Paul Kingston free was followed by the first goal of the game, John Mahon lobbing Padraig Bannon from way out.

Killeen then looked like they had wrapped up the game with a Paul Kingston goal, but O’Dempsey's hit the next three scores to keep in touching distance, with a Shane Nerney goal sandwiched between two points.

Paul Kingston looked to steady Killeen with a point, but O’Dempsey's knocked over three points late on to earn a share of the spoils.

O'DEMPSEY'S

Scorers: Brian Nugent 0-6 (0-3 frees), Shane Nerney 1-1, Conor Meredith 0-2, Stephen O’Leary, Eoin Finlay and Barry Kelly 0-1 each.

Team: Padraig Bannon; Thomas Kehoe, Peter O’Leary, Eoghan Fitzpatrick; Robbie Kehoe, Cormac O’Hora, Barry Kelly; Conor Meredith, Shane Nerney; Johnny Kelly, Brian Nugent, Bobby Sweeney; Darren Fitzpatrick, Eoin Finlay, Daithi Howlin. Subs: Stephen O’Leary for Howlin (half time), Matthew Finlay for Sweeney (half time), Eugene Nolan for E Fitzpatrick (44 mins), Sean McMahon For E Finlay (50 mins).

ARLES-KILLEEN

Scorers: Paul Kingston 1-5 (0-4 frees), John Mahon 1-1, Jason Enright 0-2, Donal Brennan 0-1.

Team: Michael Leigh; Enda McDonald, James Mahon, Niall O'Rourke; Joe Mulhare, Enda O’Rourke, Cathal Moran O’Brien; Joe Mahon, Dermot Julian; Sean O’Shea, Paul Kingston, John Mahon; Donal Brennan, Jason Enright, Conor Keightley. Subs: Gerry McWey for Joe Mahon (47 mins), Tom McWey for Mulhare (54 mins).

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Stradbally)