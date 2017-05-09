GAA DIGEST - All the latest news from the clubs in Laois

ANNANOUGH

County Board Draw

Congratulations to John Miller (The Grove/Nurney) who won €500 in last Friday's County Board draw.

Junior Game

The Junior team will play against Ballyfin tonight Tuesday May 9th at home in Annanough. Throw in 7:30pm. All support appreciated.

Laois Minor Players

Congratulations to club members Damien McCaul and Killian Horgan on being selected on the Laois Minor Panel.

Intermediate Result

Hard luck to our intermediate team who played a rescheduled fixture against Emo last Friday evening in Annanough. Final Score Emo 4-14 Annanough 2-08.

BALLINAKILL

Juvenille Training

Juvenile training for all age groups continues every Monday night. U-6 and U-8s - 6.30 to 7.15; U-10s - 6.30 to 7.30; U-12 and U-14s - 7.30 to 8.30.

Fixtures

ACHL Div 3 V St Fintans Mountrath in Ballinakill, MON 15/5 @ 19.30; U-14s V St Fintans Mountrath in Ballinakill, WED 10/5 @ 18.45; U-12s V St Fintans Mounrath in Mountrath, Thurs 11/5 @ 18.30; U-14s V Clonaslee/St Manmans in Clonaslee, MON 15/5 @ 18.30; Minor B V Cloch/Ballacolla in Ballacolla, MON 15/5 @ 19.00.

Dates for Diary

- Annual Golf Classic on June 3 Abbeyleix Golf Club

- Family Fun Day 2/5/17 in Ballinakill G.A.A

- Club Run summer camp Tuesday 25th - Thursday 27th of July.

- Laois Cul camp Monday 10th - Friday 14th of July

Keep an eye on these notes and also our Facebook page Ballinakill GAA for further details

Lotto

Jackpot not won, winning numbers 12 ,16, 20, 21. There was one local €20 winner, Paddy Peppard. Next week's jackpot €9,800.

BALLYROAN ABBEY

All Ireland Minor Championship

The Club would like to congratulate clubman Noel Delaney and all the minor team including our own Tommy McCann, Diarmuid Whelan and John Rodgers on their brilliant win over Meath on Saturday last and also to wish them all the best against Kildare in the the quarter final.

Division 1A League

The team are away to Graiguecullen next Saturday evening at 7:30 and your support is appreciated.

Ballyroan Festival

With only 4 weeks to go tickets are selling fast from Mulhall's SuperValu Portlaoise, Mighty Mol's Mountrath, Ryan's Gala, Whelans and The Sky's Oer, Ballyroan, Boutique Ladybelle Abbeyleix and online at eventbrite.ie. It promises to be even bigger and better with Derek Ryan and Lisa McHugh joining Nathan Carter and Cliona Hagan and preparations are well underway.

County Board Draw

Congratulations to Mick O' Sullivan, The Bog Road on his €500 win in this months draw.

CLOUGH-BALLACOLLA

Golf Classic Results

April 29, we held our annual golf classic in Rathdowney Golf Club. We would like to say a huge thank you to all our golfers, sponsors and those who helped out on the day.

Category 1 (ALL GUI)

1st - John Delaney, Timmy Williams, Paul Delaney & Dinny Williams; 2nd - Matt Doyle, Gearoid Campion, Sean Tracey & Eamon Dowling; 3rd - Mary Coffee, Martin Maher, Denis O'Connell & John O'Connell.

Category 2 (mix of GUI & non-GUI)

1st - Brendan Foyle, Neil Foyle, Jimmy Fitzpatrick & David Fitzpatrick; 2nd - Padraic Kavanagh, Darren Maher, Ian Walsh & Eoin Reilly; 3rd - Eileen Delaney, Tim Delaney, Sean Hyland & Claire P Delahunty

Category 3 (Non-GUI): 1st - Michael McEvoy Jnr, Pat McEvoy, Pat Delaney & Michael Dunphy Jnr; 2nd - Graham Kavanagh, Peter Walsh, Alan Smith & Adrian Doyle; 3rd - Tommy Nolan, Johnny Finane, Aidan Bergin & James Maher.

Draw The Joker

On Saturday Gerry Henry drew the eight of clubs. Next weekend Aoife Dunphy will Chase the Joker for €3200.Tickets are available from Mary's Bar, Hayes, Jim's, The Hawthorn, Players & the Committee.

COURTWOOD

Winner

Congratulations to Niall Donoher, Jamestown, winner of €500 in the most recent county board draw held last Friday evening. Hopefully not Niall's last win this month!

Intermediate Football

Our intermediate footballers made it five wins from five games in ACFL Division 2 when they travelled to take on The Rock last Thursday night and came away with a 2-14 to 2-7 win over their hosts.

Courtwood led 1-5 to 1-3 at half time, the goal coming from Matthew Kelly. Courtwood went further ahead in the second half, helped by a second goal from Kelly and finished strongly after The Rock reduced the margin to two points midway through the second half.

Team was Eoghan O'Neill, Matt Malone, Andrew Mulhare, Sean McLoughlin, Conor Hogan, Robbie Flynn, Colm Wilson (0-1), Mark O'Halloran (0-1), Paddy Wilson, Brian Hogan, David Duffy (0-2), Liam Duffy, Liam Hogan, Luke Doyle (0-6), Matt Kelly (2-4). Sub used; Robert Boland for L Hogan.

Lotto

Laois Clubs Combined Lotto on 4th May. Jackpot: €9,600. No jackpot winner. €20 winner; Josie Donnelly. Numbers; 12, 16, 20, 22. Next jackpot: €9,800. Thanks to all those who supported last week's draw.

Congrats

Well done to the Courtwood players Niall Dunne, Alan Kinsella and Sean O'Flynn who all played very well with the Laois minor team who beat Meath last Saturday in the second round of the Leinster championship.

Well done also to our senior Scór quiz team of Billy Hogan, Brian Nolan, Pat O'Connell and John Boland who travelled to the Waterfront Theatre, Belfast on Saturday and performed very creditably again in their second All-Ireland final in a row.

Junior Football

Our second string never got going in last Tuesday night's ACFL Division 5 game away to Ballyfin and lost 0-8 to 1-3 after a very poor performance.

Team was Damien Behan, Will Boland, Stephen Wilson, Sean McLoughlin (1-0), Liam Duffy, Tom O'Connell (0-1), Brian Hogan (0-1), Eamonn O'Connell, Liam Hogan, Anton Ryan (0-1), Michael O'Connell, Ger King, Darren Fowler, Robert Boland, Michael Gilnagh. Subs used; Pauric Duffy, John Boland.

EMO

Membership

2017 Membership Stickers for your car will be available this weekend. Please contact any committee member.

Lip Sync Battle

Emo are having there very on Lip Sync Battle in October this year please contact secretary.emo.laois@gaa.ie or our Facebook page to get more details or get involved.

LAOIS GAA

Results From May Draw

1st Prize €10,000: Declan Qualter, Kilshanney, Abbeyleix (Park Ratheniska GAA); 2nd Prize €5,000: Breda & Jerry Campion, Rushin, Mountrath (Slieve Bloom GAA); 3rd Prize €3,000: Nancy & Kevin Conroy, Dangans, Mountmellick (The Rock GAA); 4th Prize €1,500: Harry Broomfield, Camira, Rosenallis (Rosenallis GAA); 5th Prize €1,500: Pat Delaney, Cremorgan, Timahoe (Timahoe GAA); 6th Prize €1,000: Executive Committee Donaghmore Ashbourne GAA (Stradbally GAA); 7th Prize €500: Niall Donoher, Jamestown, Ballybrittas (Courtwood GAA); 8th Prize €500: Dinny Aldritt, c/o Portlaoise GAA (Portlaoise GAA); 9th Prize €500: Tom Cowman, Ballymaddock, Stradbally (The Heath GAA); 10th Prize €500: John Miller, Nurney, Kildare (Annanough GAA); 11th Prize €500: Philip Rosney, c/o Rosco Hurleys, Wicklow (Rosenallis GAA); 12th Prize €500: McEvoy Family, Drimaterrill, Ballinakill (Abbeyleix GAA); 13th Prize €500: Denise Origan, St Canices Terrace, Borris in Ossory (Borris in Ossory Kilcotton GAA); 14th Prize €500: Mick O’Sullivan, Bog Road, Ballyroan (Ballyroan Abbey GAA); 15th Prize €500: Tommy & Marie Guilfoyle, Garronbawn, Camross (Camross GAA); 16th Prize €250: Kieran Fitzpatrick, Derrylusk, Mountrath (Mountrath GAA); 17th Prize €250: John Kelly, Church View, The Heath (The Heath GAA); 18th Prize €250: Keith Maher, c/o Pat Maher, Ballybrit, Roscrea (Borris in Ossory Kilcotton GAA); 19th Prize €250: Martin Tynan, Castlegrogan, Errill (Errill GAA); 20th Prize €250: James Walsh & Caroline Brennan, Ballinakill (Ballinakill GAA); 21st Prize €250: Eamon Dwyer, Ballinakill (Abbeyleix GAA); 22nd Prize €250: Joseph Redmond, The Glebe, Rosenallis (Rosenallis GAA); 23rd Prize €250: Tom & Chrissie Hyland, Birchwood, Rosenallis (Rosenallis GAA); 24th Prize €250: Paul Gorry, Closelands, Portarlington (O’Dempsey’s GAA); 25th Prize €250: Eoin Lawlor, c/o Leo Storey (The Rock GAA).

Next Draw, Friday 2nd June

PARK-RATHENISKA

County Board Draw

A winner! After some 20 years of selling the Laois GAA All County Clubs Members Draw tickets, we finally landed the big one! On Friday night last, the third of four Laois GAA County Board draws was held with Park Ratheniska man Declan Qualter scooping the top prize of €10,000. Declan as you all know is a native of Galway, and former Dublin intercounty hurler, and transferred into our Club a few years ago, having married Karen Fingleton of Dunamase. We couldn't be happier for them on their big windfall, enjoy it! One more draw to go, here's hoping for at least one more winner!

ACFL Div 2

A second half goal from veteran Dinny Brennan was the spark that inspired our Junior Footballers to their first win league win of the season. Senior outfit Ballyfin could muster no reply as Brennan's goal set Park/Ratheniska up to score 1-6 without reply, with the visitors were held scoreless for the final 20 minutes.

With both sides missing players due to exams, it was a much changed Park/Ratheniska team which took to the field than in previous rounds. Aaron Young came in for his first start of the campaign, and the two Mark Delaneys (sic) combined in midfield. With Sean Tynan unavailable through injury, his uncle and selector Denis Brennan stepped up to line out for his first appearance for the Junior A's in 2017.

Ballyfin got into an early lead, with a brace of points, but Park/Ratheniska showed they were ready for the battle when Mark Delany fired home the games opening goal. The impressive Kieran Delaney followed it up with a point and the score was 1-1 to 0-2.

Ballyfin then showed their Senior nous, reeling in the lead and building one of their own. They scored 1-6 without reply in this period, and would reach half time leading 1-8 to 1-4.

Kieran Delaney struck early in the first half to narrow the lead, but Ballyfin responded and with 40 minutes gone were leading 1-12 to 1-8. It was at this point that Brennan struck for his 3 pointer. When DJ O Connell followed it up with an expertly struck '45, it was clear the home sides tails were up. Jimmy Langton fired over two long range monsters, and suddenly Ballyfin were two points adrift.

Try as they might, the visitors couldn't break through the Park/Ratheniska readguard with Richie Hitchcock and Murt Kelly excellently marshalling the troops in front of the impressive Dennis Cranny. In the end there was to be no respite, and it was the home side who fired over the final two points of the game, to make the win safe, so safe in fact, they could afford the luxury of a late missed penalty from Kieran Delaney, and still run out 2-14 to 1-12

A fine and timely win, with a number of players really stepping up to the plate when called upon. Next up is a trip to Clonaslee in a weeks time.

ACFL Div 5

Our Junior C Footballers rallied late to secure a morale boosting win over Slieve Bloom recently. With both sides down numbers due to the Bank Holiday weekend, it was a credit to those on show that they served up such a riproaring contest in this ACFL 5 Round 3 encounter.

Slieve Bloom, playing against the wind, lead early on, with Denis Brennan's missed goal chance proving a let off for the visitors. Stephen Knowles was proving a thorn in the Slieve Bloom mens side early on and by half time, the Park/Ratheniska men had just about taken control and were leading 0-6 to 0-3.

Dennis Cranny in the Park/Ratheniska, who pulled off some fantastic saves over the hour, was finally beaten early in the second half and the game was back in the melting pot. The introduction of veteran Mark 'Sparky' Carroll would prove inspirational as shortly after his arrival, he combined with his namesake Eamon and calmly lobbed the keeper from close range.

After a quiet game up to that point, a move out the field saw Paww Tierney begin to impose himself on the game and suddenly the game was there for the home side. With the wily Denis Brennan driving his side forward as well, the game turned. As the final whistle approached, and 2 points adrift, Stephen Knowles caught fire once more, and struck for two game winning goals. There wasn't time for Slieve Bloom to respond, and the win was secured. Well done to all involved.

Minor Hurlers

Our Minor hurlers continued their strong start to the league, when they recorded their 4th win from 4, overcoming a talented Rosenallis side in a thrilling encounter. Trailing by 5 points at the break, and the same margin with only minutes to go, the Ballinakill boys turned it around to win by the most slender of margins, Ballinakill/Park Ratheniska Gaels 2-17 Rosenallis 2-16. Well done to all. Next up is a top of the table clash with Clough Ballacolla in the coming week.

U-14 Hurlers

Well done to our U-14 Hurlers who picked up their second win of the campaign on Monday away to Mountrath. On the hottest day of the year so far, our young hurlers dealt capably with the elements and took their chances when they came to secure the two points. The win takes our youngsters to second in the table. Next up is a home tie with Slieve Margy

U-7, U-8, U-10 Hurling

It was a busy evening on Friday night last, as we had our young hurlers taking part in games in three different locations. Our U-7 hurlers made the trip to Trumera for a game against the home side, while our U-8 hurlers were just up the road in Mountrath, and finally our U-10 hurlers were further up the road in Durrow where they took part in a blitza with The Harps and St Pauls. Its a testament to our coaches, parents and indeed young players that nights like these can take place, and it was wonderful to see so many happy young faces playing hurling on such a beautiful evening. Thanks to all our hosts as well, and we look forward to returning the compliment in the coming weeks.

Club Lotto

Draw on May 2. Jackpot €5,700. Numbers drawn 4, 6, 25, 27. No Winner. The following is a list of the €30 winners: Caroline Drennan, Eoghan Power, Claire Rafter, Betty Ramsbottom, Glen Adams, Bartle Dunne.

Well Done Richie

A special mention for our own Richie Reid, who has spent the last number of months fundraising for Pieta House and raising awareness about suicide. On Saturday last Richie took part in the Pieta House Darkness into Light run in Mountmellick before climbing onto his bike in Stradbally, cycling to Carlow to and meeting up with the Cycle against Suicide tour group who were taking part in the final stage from Carlow into Dublin, some 123KM.

You can still support Richie, the link can be found on our website, www.parkratheniskagaa.com or by going to Richies Facebook page. Well done Richie, we're incredibly proud of you all.

Juvenile Meet & Greet

Thanks to all our new parents who came along to our Meet & Greet on Sunday morning last in Ratheniska. With some many new faces coming along every year into the Club, it was great to be able to host a morning for all the new parents and kids to mingle and chat. Thanks to our caterers and everyone who helped out.

Well Done Sean

The accolades continue to come for Sean Masterson in 2017, as fresh from his Ireland U20 debut, as well as captaining the Ireland U19's, he has now been named as the Connacht U19 player of the year. Its just reward for the hard work and dedication which Sean applies himself with, and we look forward to tracking the progress of our clubman over the months and years to come. Well done again Seán, a proud day for the Masterson family.

The Late Paddy Casey

The Park/Ratheniska GAA Club are greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Paddy Casey, Ballymaddock after a brave fight with illness. A founding member of our Juvenile GAA Club in 1975, Paddy was strongly involved in all aspects of our Club over the years. We pass on the sincerest sympathies of all our Club to Paddys family and friends. At dheis de go raibh a ainm.

RATHDOWNEY-ERRILL

Golf Classic

The club are holding a golf classic in Rathdowney Golf club on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th of May. For all available tee times please contact Timmy Williams on 087-2885249.

Social Media

Don't forget to check out our website, for more info log onto Rathdowneyerrill.gaa.ie for updates on our weekly lotto's, club fixtures, photos or any info concerning the club, a great website for near and far to keep in touch with all the action on and off the field.

Best Of Luck

Best of luck to both our Senior and Minor county teams this weekend, our minors take on Kilkenny in the Leinster Semi-Finals while our seniors face Kerry in the round robin.

SARSFIELDS

Laois Adult Leagues

The Seniors have no fixture scheduled for this week but the Juniors will face St Brigid's in the opening round of the Championship on next week.

Juvenile Competitions

The U-14 'A' squad chalked up another impressive win with a victory over Ballyfin on Tuesday in Acragar while the U-14 'B' team had to give way to a well drilled Heath outfit on the same evening. Both teams will be in action in the coming week; the B team played Ratheniska on Monday in The Rock and on Tuesday the A team were took on St Conleths away. The U-16 game v St Joseph's is now scheduled for Thursday evening in Acragar.

ST FINTAN'S, MOUNTRATH

Lotto

Lotto draw results for May 1st. Numbers drawn 4, 18, 19, 26. No jackpot winner. €20 winners Eddie Delaney, Tom Delaney, Mick Fitzpatrick, Sheila Farrell, Essie Keyes, Stephen Moore, M Smith and Leah, Jack and Jamie Rice. House prize: Dennis Deegan. Promoters prize: Pam Killeen and Peter Middleton. Next week's jackpot €10,200 - "It could be you".

STRADBALLY

Club Lotto

Lotto Result. 12, 16, 20, 22. No jackpot winner.€20 winners Phyllis Comerford Jackpot next week €9,800. Tickets available from any comitee member draw takes place every Thursday night cost 2 euros per ticket.

Club Day

We held our club day on Sunday last and a great day was had by all. Thanks to everyone who helped out on the day, those who set up different activities for the day and cleaned up that evening also.

Upcoming Fixtures

The juniors play in Stradbally this Wednesday night at 730pm v Ballylinan & the seniors play Saturday in Stradbally at 730pm v Arles kileen.

County Board Draw

The third draw took place last Friday night with the club having one winner 6th. Prize €1,000. ​Executive Committee Donaghmore Ashbourne GAA ​Stradbally GAA. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. The final draw will take place on Friday 2nd June.

THE ROCK

Lotto

Jackpot €7,100. Number drawn 4, 7, 11, 19. No winner. Five €20 winners - Sharon Harnett, Barry Carroll, Cillian Dooley, Moll Duggan, Tom Delaney. Next week jackpot €7,200. Tickets available http://www.klubfunder.com/clubs/The_Rock_gaa_club

TRUMERA

Lotto

Our lotto was not won Thursday night. We had 2 winners from the club Pat Bowe and Niall Sinnott, tickets available from all members, thanks for your support next week lotto €9,800.