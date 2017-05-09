Portlaoise school romps to victory to bring home All-Ireland Basketball Championship to Laois

It was another thrilling day of basketball action at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght where Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise romped to victory in the SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Under 15 Girls A final.

The team from the all girls Laois secondary school drove home to a convincing 48-33 point victory over Presentation Castleisland, Co Kerry. Superb performances from Sarah Fleming, Ciara Byrne and Jasmine Burke, saw Portlaoise home to glory in the end, but it certainly wasn’t an easy win, as Grainne Walsh and Aine Sheehan of Castleisland put in fantastic displays to make it as difficult as possible for the Laois school.

It was extremely close in the opening quarter, with both sides settling quickly and bagging some well-taken scores to see just two between the sides at the buzzer, with Portlaoise leading 7-9.

It was a close and competitive second quarter too, finishing 16-21 in favour of Portlaoise, but it was the third quarter where Scoil Chríost Rí really stamped their mark on the game, with superb scoring from Burke and Fleming to see them open up a 23-35 point margin. The fourth quarter continued in the same vein, and despite the best efforts of Presentation Castleisland, it just wasn’t to be their day and Scoil Chriost Ri ran out deserving winners in the end.

SCOIL CHRIOST RI PORTLAOISE: Shauna Dooley, Jade Burke, Ella Byrne, Ciara Byrne, Grainne O’Reilly, Munirat Showobale, Jasmine Burke, Sinead Murphy, Anita Idris, Rebecca Reddin, Sinead Brady, Sarah Fleming.

PRESENTATION CASTLEISLAND: Elaine O’Donoghue, Emma O’Regan, Gemma Kearney, Grace Daly, Orla O’Sullivan, Grainne O’Connor, Aine Sheehan, Clara Fitzgerald, Ellen Dennehy, Aisling Kearney, Cait O’Mahony, Grainne Walshe