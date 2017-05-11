Laois council to bestow highest honor on star Portarlington swimmer Nicole Turner

Portarlington star swimmer Nicole Turner is to be honoured by Laois County Council this month.

The Irish International will be given a granted a Civic Reception in recognition of her participation in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

A Laois Marlins Swimming Club member, she enjoyed her first international swimming success in 2015 when she won silver in the Youth category of the British International in the 50 metre butterfly. She competed in her first major senior international championships aged 13 at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow.

The Coláiste Íosagáin student represented Ireland at the 2016 European Open Championships bringing home two silvers and a bronze. Later that year, aged just 14, she represented Ireland at the Rio Paralympics where she reached five finals and was selected to carry the Irish flag at the closing ceremony.

Nicole competed in the inaugural Para Swimming World Series in Copenhagen in March and last month travelled to Sheffield in the UK where she claimed a bronze in the 50 metre butterfly at the second round of the World Para Swimming Series.

The reception takes place on Thursday, May 18 at Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.

Pictured below homecoming for Nicole Turner on her return from Rio