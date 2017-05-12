Laois name starting team for Leinster MHC semi-final with Kilkenny

Laois Minor Hurling Manager Christy Walsh has announced his starting team for tomorrow's Leinster MHC semi final against Kilkenny.

The team is unchanged from the one which convincingly dealt with the threat of Meath in the quarter-final, as Walsh looks to mastermind a win over his adopted county, Kilkenny.

Oisin Bennett will lead the line at full-forward, with twins Daniel and Ciaran Comerford occupying the two wing-forward positions. The team will be captained by The Harps' Padraig Delaney.

Throw in on Saturday is at 3pm.

The Laois team in full is as follows:



1. Cathal Dunne (Clough Ballacolla)

2. Daniel Breen (Camross)

3. John Maher (Rosenallis)

4. Diarmuid Conway (Clough Ballacolla)

5. Ryan Murphy (Galmoy)

6. Padraig Delaney (The Harps)

7. Eoin O'Connor (Portlaoise)

8. PJ Daly (Clonad)

9. Liam Senior (Clonaslee St Manman's)

10. Ciaran Comerford (The Harps)

11. Joe McCormack (Castletown)

12. Daniel Comerford (The Harps)

13. James Keyes (Colt)

14. Oisin Bennett (Camross)

15. Joe Phelan (Castletown)

