Portlaoise Panther within touching distance of Irish basketball green jersey
Claire Melia makes it to shortlist of 18 following trial in Cork
Claire Melia of Portlaoise Panthers selected on the Irish Senior Women's Basketball team
Claire Melia will be hoping to swap the green and black of the Portlaoise Panthers for the green of Ireland following her selection on the shortlist for the Irish Senior Women's Basketball team
Claire is on the shortlist of 18 Ireland Senior Women’s team. Head Coach, Mark Scannell announced the selection following a successful trial held in Cork recently.
The squad will take on the Irish Under 18 Women’s team in a much-anticipated game this Saturday, May 13th, at 5pm at the Mardyke Arena in Cork (read more about that here), before travelling to Luxembourg from May 19-21st for three friendly games against the hosts.
Speaking about the news, Scannell stated: “We are looking forward to this weekend’s session with the Under 18 squad as they prepare for European Championships in Dublin this August. It will give us vital court time before we head to Luxembourg next weekend, and will be good preparation for the Mardyke Series which will take place in Ireland in June and will see the squad face off against Iceland in two friendly games on June 9th and 10th.”
The selected players are:
Aine McKenna, Ambassador UCC Glanmire
Aine O’Connor, Courtyard Liffey Celtics
Amy Waters, Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Aoife Whelan, Meteors
Cathy Kavanagh, Maxol WIT Wildcats
Claire Melia, Portlaoise Panthers
Claire Rockall, Ambassador UCC Glanmire
Danielle O’Leary, Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Edel Thornton, Quinnipiac/Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Emma Sherwood, Pyrobel Killester
Fiona Dwyer, A.S.D. Basket Femminile Stabia
Grainne Dwyer (C), Ambassador UCC Glanmire
Kathleen Keating, Ambassador UCC Glanmire
Michelle Clarke, Pyrobel Killester
Orlaith Woods, UL Huskies
Sarah Kenny, Ambassador UCC Glanmire
Sarah Woods, DCU Mercy
Sorcha Tiernan, Courtyard Liffey Celtics
The squads for both the men's and women's senior teams for Luxembourg will be announced next week.
