Borris-Kilcotton 'hitting the road' with novel new tournament

Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton will host a novel event this June Bank Holiday weekend, as they run a 'Road Hurling' tournament in Kilasmeestia.

The competition is a mix of traditional road bowling and a long puck competition, as teams of three will battle it out to cover the 4.5km course in the lowest number of shots possible.

Each group will be sent out with a steward, who will mark their scorecards, and each team is also given three sliotars at the start of the game.

If you don't keep all three sliotars in play, then you'll find yourself disqualified, and every lost sliotar leads to a one-shot penalty.

The unique idea is sporadically played around the country, but Borris-Kilcotton are now bringing it to Laois, with hopes of making it an annual event.

A team of three costs €30 for adults, and €15 for U-16s, with competitions for adult men and women, U-16 boys and girls, as well as a Masters category.

The competition will take place on Sunday, June 4th, starting at 11am. Contact Trevor Moore on 087-7562890 for more information.

