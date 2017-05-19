Laois minor team named as they look to take down reigning champs Kildare

Laois have named their starting team for tomorrow's Leinster MFC quarter-final against Meath.

Manager Noel Delaney has made two changes, with both of the coming in defence. Emo's Cian Langford comes in at corner-back in place of Michael Dowling, while Ballyroan Abbey's John Rogers gets the nod at wing back, with Colin Slevin missing out.

Laois will be looking to build on their impressive win over Meath last time out, but they will have their hands full against Kildare, who have won the last two Leinster MFC titles, including beating Laois in last year's final.

Throw in at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge this Saturday is 3pm.

The Laois team in full is as follows:



1. Thomas McCann (Ballyroan Abbey)

2. Cian Langford (Emo)

3. Sean O'Flynn (Courtwood)

4. Daniel Comerford (The Harps)

5. John Rogers (Ballyroan Abbey)

6. Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan)

7. Gary Saunders (Portlaoise)

8. Robert Tyrell (Camross)

9. Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan Abbey)

10. Alan Kinsella (Courtwood, Capt)

11. Niall Dunne (Courtwood)

12. Ronan Coffey (Portarlington)

13. Mark Barry (O'Dempsey's)

14. Ciaran Comerford (The Harps)

15. Dean Brophy (St Joseph's)