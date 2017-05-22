Healy in fitness race for Wexford as Whelan ruled out for the year

Laois senior hurlers are sweating on the fitness of Cahir Healy for this Sunday's clash with Wexford, while Paddy Whelan has been ruled out for the rest of the 2017 season.

Healy tweaked his hamstring in training over the weekend, and will be assessed throughout the week as Laois look to give him every chance of making it onto the field against Wexford.

One player they are definitely without, however, is Paddy Whelan. The Borris-Kilcotton man suffered a serious tear to his hamstring in the win over Kerry, with manager Eamonn Kelly revealing it is similar to the injury suffered by Paul O'Connell at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. The tear was so bad, the muscle has come away from the bone, which is likely to see him out of hurling for up to six months.

Ryan Mullaney is also ruled out with a recurrence of his shoulder injury, while Eanna Lyons has broken a finger, and is also set to miss the game.

Thankfully there is good news on the injury front, as Willie Dunphy has been cleared to return from concussion, and Cian Taylor is also available again after a hamstring injury.

