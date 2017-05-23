Last member of 1949 Laois All Ireland hurling team celebrates 95th birthday

Congrats to Paddy and Mary McCormack from Kilcoran, Rathdowney who celebrated their birthdays during the week.

Paddy celebrated his 95th birthday, and Mary her 90th.

Paddy is the last surviving member of the Laois hurling team which played Tipperary in the All-Ireland hurling final of September 1949. Tipperary won the title on that occasion, on a scoreline of 3-11 to 0-3. To date it has been Laois' last appearance in an All-Ireland hurling final.

Paddy worked for 40 years in Donaghmore Creamery.

The couple have seven in family - four girls and three boys, as well as 16 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Watch highlights of the 1949 Hurling Final here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDRsDmUrBNE