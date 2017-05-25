Top class action at Cumann na mBunscol hurling finals, but Day 1 ends in drama

Day 1 of the Laois Cumann na mBunscol hurling finals took place in perfect conditions at O'Moore Park today, with twelve finals down for decision.

Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix were the big winners on the day, as they claimed the Girls Division 3 title at 11am, before they followed it up with the Boys Division 1 title an hour later.

Cullohill won the Girls Division 1 final at the expense of Emo, but in what was probably the game of the day, the Emo boys won the Division 2 final against Camross.

Errill had an impressive win in the Girls Division 2 final over a gallant Paddock team, while the full list of today's results can be found below.

The finals were not without controversy, sadly, due to the last game of the day, Castletown v Scoil Bhríde Knockmay in the Boys Division 8 final.

The game was between Castletown's second team, and Knockmay's first team, however it was soon alleged that Castletown played a number of their 'first' team in the game.

The result of the game stood, and when approached by members of the media after the presentation of the trophy, Castletown principal Monica Kennedy-Phelan, who is also Chairperson of Laois Cumann na mBunscol did not deny the school played some of their 'first' team in the game.

Ms Kennedy-Phelan stated the school took the decision on "Health and Safety Grounds", as their 'second' team was too small, and they were worried they could not physically compete with Knockmay.

Knockmay were a point ahead at half time, 3-2 to 2-4, but Castletown would go on to win 5-8 to 3-5.

The finals continue on Friday, with five more games to be played.

THURSDAY RESULTS

Girls Division 6

Rosenallis 9-7, Killanure 3-3

Boys Division 6

Rushall NS 8-7, Clonaghadoo 2-11

Boys Division 4

Killanure 9-15, Knock 4-10

Girls Division 3

Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix 7-6, Holy Family NS Portlaoise 0-8

Boys Division 1

Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix 3-12, Cullohill 0-4

Girls Division 1

Cullohill 10-4, Emo 4-1

Boys Division 2

Emo 5-8, Camross 3-4

Girls Division 2

Errill 4-5, Paddock 1-2

Boys Division 5

The Rock 8-9, The Heath 5-3

Girls Division 7

Scoil Bhride Knockmay 7-0, Camogie 1-0

Girls Division 8

Portarlington 7-6, Killenard 1-1

Boys Division 8

Castletown 5-8, Scoil Bhride Knockmay 3-5