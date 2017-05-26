Cumann na mBunscol Day 2 - Double joy for Killadooley on final day of action

The curtain came down on the Cumann na mBunscol hurling finals today, as the last five finals took place in O'Moore Park.

Ardough were celebrating early on, as they claimed a convincing win over Ballacolla in the Boys Division 7 final, while Park-Ratheniska got the better of Stradbally in a local derby in the Girls Division 5 final.

Graiguecullen showed that hurling is thriving down on the Laois/Carlow border as they got the better of Mountmellick in the boys Division 9 final. The Killadooley girls made up for the disappointment of last year's final defeat thanks to an 8-7 to 6-4 win over Ballyroan.

In the final game played over the two days, Killadooley made it a double as they got the better of Ballyadams in the Boys Division 3 final, as the curtain came down on two excellent days of hurling in perfect conditions at O'Moore Park.

Boys Division 7

Ardough 9-7, Ballacolla 5-7

Girls Division 5

Ratheniska 5-2, Stradbally 2-0

Girls Division 4

Killadooley 8-7, Ballyroan 6-4

Boys Division 9

Graiguecullen 7-13, Mountmellick 0-0

Boys Division 3

Killadooley 5-6, Ballyadams 2-3

