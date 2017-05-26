Two changes to Laois team for this Sunday's clash with Wexford

Laois manager Eamon Kelly has made two changes to his team for this Sunday's Leinster SHC quarter-final clash with Wexford.

Willie Dunphy and John Lennon come into the starting team, with injured duo Ryan Mullaney and Patrick Whelan dropping out of the side.

Dunphy has been given the all-clear after his concussion suffered in the win over Meath, while Lennon was introduced as a sub for Patrick Whelan in the win over Kerry.

Throw in for Sunday's game in O'Moore Park is 2pm.

1. Enda Rowland (St Lazerian's Abbeyleix)

2. Lee Cleere (Clough Ballacolla)

3. Leigh Bergin (Shanahoe)

4. Dwane Palmer (Camross)

5. Ciaran Collier (Camross)

6. Charles Dwyer (Ballinakill)

7. Matthew Whelan (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)

8. Ross King (Rathdowney Errill)

9. Patrick Purcell (Rathdowney Errill)

10. Sean Downey (Ballinakill)

11. John Lennon (Rosenallis)

12. Willie Dunphy (Clough Ballacolla)

13. Aaron Dunphy (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)

14. Neil Foyle (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)

15. Stephen Maher (Clough Ballacolla)