Laois name U-21 hurling side to face Westmeath on Wednesday night

Laois have named their U-21 hurling team to face Westmeath in the first round of the Leinster U-21 HC on Wednesday night.

In what is a sign of just how young the age profile is of the county senior team, all fifteen of the starting team have, at the least, been named as a sub on the senior team during the league or championship.

In fact, thirteen of the fifteen have made it onto the field at some stage in a senior game this year.

Paul Simms will line out between the posts, while Leigh Bergin will hope to continue his form with the senior side at full-back. Liam O'Connell from Rathdowney-Errill is centre-back, with Jack Kelly and Aidan Corby in midfield.

Eanna Lyons leads the attack from full-forward, where the likes of John Lennon, Aaron Dunphy and Sean Downey will be looking to impress.

Throw in is at 7.30pm on Wednesday night in Cusack Park.

The Laois team in full is as follows:

1. Paul Simms (Ballinakill)

2. Donnacha Hartnett (Mountmellick)

3. Leigh Bergin (Shanahoe)

4. Lee Cleere (Clough Ballacolla)

5. Eric Killeen (Rathdowney Errill)

6. Liam O'Connell (Rathdowney Errill)

7. Ryan Mullaney (Castletown)

8. Jack Kelly (Rathdowney Errill)

9. Aidan Corby (Clough Ballacolla)

10. Sean Downey (Ballinakill)

11. John Lennon (Rosenallis)

12. Brian Corby (Clough Ballacolla)

13. Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney Errill)

14. Eanna Lyons (Ballyfin)

15. Aaron Dunphy (Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton)