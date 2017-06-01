BREAKING - Chairperson of Laois Cumann na mBunscol steps down

The Chairperson of Laois Cumann na mBunscol, Monica Kennedy-Phelan, has stepped down from the role with immediate effect.

Mrs Kennedy-Phelan offered her resignation at an EGM of Laois Cumann na mBunscol held yesterday, and it has been accepted by the rest of the board.

The circumstances leading up to her resignation surrounded the controversy of the school where she is principal, Castletown NS, fielding players from their 'A' team in a Division 8 final last Thursday, a game which was expected to feature their 'B' team.

Castletown subsequently won the game by nine points, and Mrs Kennedy-Phelan claimed the school fielded their 'A' players on Health and Safety grounds. The school was subjected to heavy criticism in the wake of the game, and while it emerged no rules were technically breached, they were condemned for violating what was felt were the ethos and values of Cumann na mBunscol.

