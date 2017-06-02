Sarah Anne Fitzgerald is Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month for May

The results are in, and Sarah Anne Fitzgerald is the Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month for May.

Sarah Anne saw off stiff competition from Portlaoise Panthers Irish international Claire Melia to top the poll.

The Laois camogie star was in imperious form through the month of May, scored 0-7 in the Leinster semi-final against Carlow. She then followed that up with 0-8 in the Leinster final, earning herself a Player of the Game trophy in the process.

Laois footballer Paul Kingston and minor dual star Ciaran Comerford were also nominated.