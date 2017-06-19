Laois to play Clare in Round 2A of All-Ireland Qualifiers

The Laois senior footballers will take on Clare in Round 2A of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers.

The draw, which was made this morning on RTE Radio, was probably the kindest it could have been to Laois, as they avoided heavyweights like Mayo and Donegal. The game will be played in O'Moore Park, on the weekend of July 1 and 2.

The game represents a shot at redemption for many of the Laois team, after they were dumped out of the All-Ireland Qualifiers by the Banner County at this stage of the competition last year. On that occasion, Laois failed to score in the final quarter of the game as Clare stormed back to win 0-14 to 1-10.

Exact details of the fixture will be revealed later today.

