BREAKING - Laois senior hurlers draw Dublin in All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers

The Laois senior hurlers have been drawn to play Dublin in Round 1 of the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers.

The draw was made on RTE Radio 1 this morning, and is Laois' reward for their hard-fought win over Carlow in O'Moore Park on Sunday. The game will be in Parnell Park next weekend, with the fixtures not yet confirmed.

Dublin were beaten in the Leinster SHC quarter-final by Galway, and manager Ger Cunningham has been under pressure so far this year.

Laois will likely be vastly under strength for the game, with Ross King suspended, and Cha Dwyer, Willie Dunphy, Paddy Whelan and Ben Conroy all out injured.

