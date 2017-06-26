BREAKING - Fixture clash for Laois as footballers and hurlers both to play on Saturday

Laois GAA supporters will have to pick between the footballers and hurlers this weekend, with both of them set to take to the field on Saturday.

The GAA has confirmed times, dates and venues for this weekend's fixtures, and Laois will play Clare in the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers at 3pm in O'Moore Park on Saturday, with the hurlers then meeting Dublin at 7pm that evening in Parnell Park.

The footballers game with Clare had to take place on Saturday, as the Clare minor footballers are in action in the Munster final on Sunday in Killarney.

With the Leinster senior hurling final also on this Sunday, it means the Laois v Dublin game in the SHC Qualifiers has to be played on Saturday, to avoid a clash.

The upshot of all that is Laois supporters will unlikely make both games, barring a mad dash from the football up to the hurling that evening.