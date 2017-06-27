Laois GAA Fixtures - June 27 to July 3

TUESDAY

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Hurling “B” Championship Round 1

Ballylinan: Slieve Margy v St Pauls @ 7pm

WEDNESDAY

Leinster U-17 Football Championship Round 1

O’Moore Park: Laois v Louth @ 7pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Hurling Championship Round 1

Rathdowney Errill V The Harps @ 6pm; Portlaoise V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Hurling Championship

Clough-Ballacolla V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm; Camross V Abbeyleix St Lazarian's @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Hurling “B” Championship Round 1

Ballinakill V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 6.30pm

THURSDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1A Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)

Mountrath: Colt V Rathdowney Errill @ 7.30pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A - Senior Intercounty player’s not available

Arles-Killeen V O'Dempsey's @ 7.30pm; Graiguecullen V Stradbally @ 7.30pm; St Joseph's V The Heath @ 7.30pm



Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B

Emo V Ballylinan @ 7.30pm; Crettyard V Killeshin @ 7.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-16 Football Championship Round 1

McCann Park: Portarlington V Killeshin Crettyard @ 7pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-16 Football 'B' Championship Round 1

Graiguecullen V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm

FRIDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3 Final (Extra time if necessary) - TBC

Shanahoe: Ballypickas V Mountmellick or Ballinakill @ 7.30pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Final (Extra time if necessary)

Borris in Ossory: Camross V Rathdowney Errill @ 7.30pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A

Rathleague: Portlaoise V Ballyroan Abbey @ 7.30pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2

Clonaslee St Manman's V The Rock @ 7.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-16 Hurling Championship Round 1 (Extra time if necessary)

St Lazerians Abbeyleix V Portlaoise @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Hurling Championship Group B

Camross V Abbeyleix St Lazarians @ 6pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 'B' Football League Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)

Training Centre: Graiguecullen V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 7pm

SATURDAY

All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Qualifier Round 1

Parnell Park: Dublin V Laois @ TBC

All Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 2A

O’Moore Park: Laois V Clare @ TBC

Gerry Reilly U-16 Football Competition

Oldcastle: Laois V Louth @ TBC

SUNDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1 Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)

Training Centre: Borris in Ossory-Kilcotton V Camross @ 7.15pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 4 Final (Extra time if necessary)

Training Centre: Colt V Camross @ 5.45pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2 Final (Extra time if necessary)

Shanahoe: Ballyfin V Clough Ballacolla @ 7pm

Laois Shopping Centre Minor Hurling League Final (Extra time if necessary)

Errill: Castletown Slieve Bloom V The Harps @ 7pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B

McCann Park: Portarlington V Crettyard @ 11am

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)

Mountmellick: Courtwood V Rosenallis @ 7pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 3 Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)

Emo: O’Dempsey’s V Mountmellick @ 12pm

MONDAY

Laois Shopping Centre Minor Football League Final (Extra time if necessary) – TBC pending U17

Ratheniska: Ballyroan Abbey V Portarlington @ 7.30pm

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Playoff (Extra time if necessary)

Ratheniska: Park Ratheniska V Camross @ 7.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football Championship Round 1

St Joseph's V St Pauls @ 6.30pm; Portarlington V Ballyroan Abbey @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football 'B' Championship Round 1

Errill: Rathdowney Errill V Stradbally Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm; Ballyfin V Kilcavan @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football 'B' Championship Round 1

O'Dempsey's V Ballyroan Abbey B @ 6.30pm; Ballylinan V Na Fianna Og @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football “B” Championship Round 1

Graiguecullen V Killeshin Crettyard @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football “B” Championship Round 1

Rosenallis V The Harps @ 6.30pm; Clonaslee St Manman's V Park Ratheniska Spink @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U14 Football 'C' Championship Round 1

Camross V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U14 Football 'C' Championship Round 1

Portlaoise B V The Rock @ 6.30pm