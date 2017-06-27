Laois GAA Fixtures - June 27 to July 3
TUESDAY
Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Hurling “B” Championship Round 1
Ballylinan: Slieve Margy v St Pauls @ 7pm
WEDNESDAY
Leinster U-17 Football Championship Round 1
O’Moore Park: Laois v Louth @ 7pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Hurling Championship Round 1
Rathdowney Errill V The Harps @ 6pm; Portlaoise V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Hurling Championship
Clough-Ballacolla V Rosenallis @ 6.30pm; Camross V Abbeyleix St Lazarian's @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Hurling “B” Championship Round 1
Ballinakill V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 6.30pm
THURSDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1A Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)
Mountrath: Colt V Rathdowney Errill @ 7.30pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A - Senior Intercounty player’s not available
Arles-Killeen V O'Dempsey's @ 7.30pm; Graiguecullen V Stradbally @ 7.30pm; St Joseph's V The Heath @ 7.30pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B
Emo V Ballylinan @ 7.30pm; Crettyard V Killeshin @ 7.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-16 Football Championship Round 1
McCann Park: Portarlington V Killeshin Crettyard @ 7pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-16 Football 'B' Championship Round 1
Graiguecullen V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm
FRIDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 3 Final (Extra time if necessary) - TBC
Shanahoe: Ballypickas V Mountmellick or Ballinakill @ 7.30pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 5 Final (Extra time if necessary)
Borris in Ossory: Camross V Rathdowney Errill @ 7.30pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1A
Rathleague: Portlaoise V Ballyroan Abbey @ 7.30pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2
Clonaslee St Manman's V The Rock @ 7.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-16 Hurling Championship Round 1 (Extra time if necessary)
St Lazerians Abbeyleix V Portlaoise @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Hurling Championship Group B
Camross V Abbeyleix St Lazarians @ 6pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-14 'B' Football League Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)
Training Centre: Graiguecullen V Clonaslee St Manman's @ 7pm
SATURDAY
All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Qualifier Round 1
Parnell Park: Dublin V Laois @ TBC
All Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 2A
O’Moore Park: Laois V Clare @ TBC
Gerry Reilly U-16 Football Competition
Oldcastle: Laois V Louth @ TBC
SUNDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 1 Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)
Training Centre: Borris in Ossory-Kilcotton V Camross @ 7.15pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 4 Final (Extra time if necessary)
Training Centre: Colt V Camross @ 5.45pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Div 2 Final (Extra time if necessary)
Shanahoe: Ballyfin V Clough Ballacolla @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre Minor Hurling League Final (Extra time if necessary)
Errill: Castletown Slieve Bloom V The Harps @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B
McCann Park: Portarlington V Crettyard @ 11am
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 2 Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)
Mountmellick: Courtwood V Rosenallis @ 7pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 3 Semi Final (Extra time if necessary)
Emo: O’Dempsey’s V Mountmellick @ 12pm
MONDAY
Laois Shopping Centre Minor Football League Final (Extra time if necessary) – TBC pending U17
Ratheniska: Ballyroan Abbey V Portarlington @ 7.30pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 5 Playoff (Extra time if necessary)
Ratheniska: Park Ratheniska V Camross @ 7.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football Championship Round 1
St Joseph's V St Pauls @ 6.30pm; Portarlington V Ballyroan Abbey @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football 'B' Championship Round 1
Errill: Rathdowney Errill V Stradbally Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm; Ballyfin V Kilcavan @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football 'B' Championship Round 1
O'Dempsey's V Ballyroan Abbey B @ 6.30pm; Ballylinan V Na Fianna Og @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football “B” Championship Round 1
Graiguecullen V Killeshin Crettyard @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football “B” Championship Round 1
Rosenallis V The Harps @ 6.30pm; Clonaslee St Manman's V Park Ratheniska Spink @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U14 Football 'C' Championship Round 1
Camross V Clough-Ballacolla @ 6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U14 Football 'C' Championship Round 1
Portlaoise B V The Rock @ 6.30pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on