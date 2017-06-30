Laois name starting team for Qualifier clash with Clare

The Laois senior football team to face Clare has been named, with Peter Creedon keeping faith with the same starting fifteen from the win over Wicklow.

Captain Stephen Attride has been named at corner-forward, but will play in a deeper role, while Gary Walsh has retained his place after scoring 1-3 against Wicklow.

Niall Donoher has been held in reserve after returning to full fitness recently, as has Evan O'Carroll, who played for his club, Crettyard, on Thursday night.

Throw in this Saturday in O'Moore Park is 3pm.

1. Graham Brody

2. Darren Strong

3. Mark Timmons

4. Trevor Collins

5. Eoin Buggie

6. Padraig McMahon

7. Colm Begley

8. Brendan Quigley

9. John O'Loughlin

10. Alan Farrell

11. David Conway

12. Damien O'Connor

13. Stephen Attride (c)

14. Donie Kingston

15. Gary Walsh