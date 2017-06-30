Laois name starting team for Qualifier clash with Clare
John O'Loughlin will line out at midfield.
The Laois senior football team to face Clare has been named, with Peter Creedon keeping faith with the same starting fifteen from the win over Wicklow.
Captain Stephen Attride has been named at corner-forward, but will play in a deeper role, while Gary Walsh has retained his place after scoring 1-3 against Wicklow.
Niall Donoher has been held in reserve after returning to full fitness recently, as has Evan O'Carroll, who played for his club, Crettyard, on Thursday night.
Throw in this Saturday in O'Moore Park is 3pm.
1. Graham Brody
2. Darren Strong
3. Mark Timmons
4. Trevor Collins
5. Eoin Buggie
6. Padraig McMahon
7. Colm Begley
8. Brendan Quigley
9. John O'Loughlin
10. Alan Farrell
11. David Conway
12. Damien O'Connor
13. Stephen Attride (c)
14. Donie Kingston
15. Gary Walsh
