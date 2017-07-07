Camross cruise past Clough-Ballacolla to claim ACHL Division 1 title

Camross are the 2017 ACHL Division 1 champions after they completely outlcassed Clough-Ballacolla in O'Moore Park on Friday night.

Camross got off to the better start, although neither side was particularly impressive early on. Zane Keenan pointed a couple of frees to have them two ahead after five minutes.

Willie Hyland landed a long range free in the eighth minute to get Ballacolla up and running, but Keenan quickly cancelled it out. The game didn't get a score from play until Dean Delaney's effort in the 12th minute, and another from Tomás Burke pushed Camross three clear, 0-5 to 0-2.

Ballacolla had their best spell of the half after that, as Damien Bergin slotted over a free and Lee Cleere and Canice Coonan hit the target to level the scores.

Cmaross quickly resumed control however, as Delaney pointed again, and Keenan added two more. Damien Bergin was keeping Ballacolla in touch with frees, and he got his third of the half soon after.

A fine long-range effort from Niall Holmes was followed by the opening goal of the game, as Ciaran Collier took advantage off a loose ball in the Ballacolla full-back line. He gathered possession 30 yards out, raced through and fired past Danny Hanlon.

Another Tomás Burke point left Camross well in control at half time, 1-10 to 0-6.

Camross started the second half with a bang, Niall Holmes getting his second point of the game before Dean Delaney rattled the Clough-Ballacolla net.

Tommy Buggy's side needed to respond strongly to that Camross score, but they hadn't the firepower up front to haul themselves back into the game, and Camross were at their ease for the remainder. They were 13 points to the good when a misjudged ball into the Ballacolla full-back line allowed Zane Keenan to sweep home their third goal.

Mark Dowling then put the icing on the came, racing clear to score their fourth goal in injury time.

SCORERS - CAMROSS: Zane Keenan 1-11 (0-7f, 0-2 65s, 0-1 sideline cut), Dean Delaney 1-2, Tomás Burke, Niall Holmes 0-2 each, Ciaran Collier 1-0, Mark Dowling 1-0.

CLOUGH-BALLACOLLA: Damien Bergin 0-5 (frees), Willie Hyland (free), Lee Cleere, Canice Coonan 0-1 each.

CLOUGH-BALLACOLLA: Danny Hanlon; Eoin Doyle, Mick McEvoy, Tom Delaney; John A Delaney, Willie Hyland, Lee Cleere; Aidan Corby, Shane Hanlon; Brian Corby, Canice Coonan, Darren Maher; Stephen Bergin, Damien Bergin, Robbie Phelan. Subs: John Dwyer for Coonan (blood sub, 45-47 mins), Damien Hogan for Bergin (45 mins), John Dwyer for Phelan (50 mins), Brendan McEvoy for M McEvoy (50 mins), Jim Doyle for E Doyle (53 mins), Finbar Conway for Cleere (57 mins)

CAMROSS: Tadhg Doran; Matthew Collier, Martin Burke, Dwane Palmer; Darrell Dooley, Gearoid Burke, Joe Phelan; Darragh Duggan, Niall Holmes; Andrew Collier, Tomás Burke, Dean Delaney; Ciaran Collier, Zane Keenan, Lorcan Burke. Subs: Damien Keenan for M Collier (half time), Mark Dowling for C Collier (39 mins), Darren Gilmartin for Delaney (51 mins), Andrew Mortimer for L Burke (52 mins), Darren Drennan for A Collier (55 mins)

Referee: John Lalor (Shanahoe)