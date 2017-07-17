LAOIS IHC - Trumera edge out Park-Ratheniska for narrow victory

After finding their first year in Senior ‘B’ Hurling tough and getting relegated, despite an amalgamation with Kyle, Trumera returned to the Intermediate competition and began well with a two point victory over Park-Ratheniska.

Trumera’s Cathal Brophy opened the scoring, before Park-Ratheniska replied with a John Holohan free. Trumera responded a minute later with a Joseph Coogan free. Both sides struggled for scores throughout as they both set up with numerous sweepers at either end.

Points from Dylan Lalor and Cathal Brophy had Trumera leading by two points eighteen minutes in. Park-Ratheniska’s Conor Brennan and Trumera’s Joseph Coogan swapped points before Park-Ratheniska finished the half the stronger to level proceedings at the interval.

John Holohan fired over a free, before Trumera nearly found the net. Dylan Lalor’s free dropped short of the goal, Shane Murphy collected the ball and went for goal, but fortunately Park-Ratheniska had a defender on the line to clear away to safety.

Park-Ratheniska’s corner forward Conor Brennan hit the leveller a minute before half-time, and it was a low-scoring four points apiece on the scoreboard.

Trumera went back ahead a minute into the second half through a Coogan point, and Dylan Lalor put them two ahead a minute later. John Holohan responded through a placed ball, but Trumera again hit two points on the trot through Coogan (one free) to push further ahead.

John Holohan put over another free for Park-Ratheniska, before they were reduced to fourteen men after Brendan Greene received his marching orders for an off the ball incident. Holohan was keeping Park-Ratheniska in it with another point, this time from play. Coogan responded with a free, but points from James Langton and Brennan reduced the gap back to two.

Trumera’s Damien Lalor and Park-Ratheniska’s James Kerwin traded points, before Coogan landed a free in injury-time to seal their place in the next round.

PARK-RATHENISKA

Scorers: John Holohan 0-5 (0-4 free), Conor Brennan 0-3, James Kerwin and James Langton 0-1 each.

Team: Brendan Dowling; Mark G Delany, Gavin Tynan, Patrick Kelly; Martin Kelly, Mark Delaney, Brendan Greene; James Langton, Michael Brennan; Barry Fingleton, John Holohan, Oisin Nolan; Benny Conroy, Kieran Delaney, Conor Brennan. Subs: Denis Brennan for K Delaney (half-time), Bryan Flanagan for Barry Fingleton (56 mins), Eamonn Cooke for Langton (31 mins, inj).



TRUMERA

Scorers: Joseph Coogan 0-7 (0-4 frees), Dylan Lalor and Cathal Brophy 0-2 each, Damien Lalor 0-1.

Team: Ronan Kavanagh; Paddy Coogan, Jimmy Kirwan, John O’Connor; Donnacha Dowling, Paddy Callaghan, Paul McSpadden; Cathal Brophy, Niall Sinnott; Dylan Lalor, Conor Mason, Joey Coogan; Rhys Murphy, Shay Murphy, Damien Lalor. Sub: Eddie O’Connor for R. Murphy (37 mins).

Referee: Killian Looney