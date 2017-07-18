Laois GAA take 'unprecedented move' of allowing Peter Creedon address Executive Committee

Laois senior football manager Peter Creedon was afforded the "unprecedented" opportunity to address the Laois GAA Executive Committee last week, to discuss the team's performance in 2017.

The meeting, which took place on July 10, was outlined in documents provided to delegates at the County Board Meeting last night (Monday, July 17).

The full details of the meeting, as outlined in the minutes recorded, are as follows;

--------------------------------------

"An Cathaoirleach acknowledged both the manner and disappointing defeat to Clare in our recent qualifier game and stated that he had taken the unprecedented move of inviting Peter Creedon Bainisteoir to this meeting to outline is review of our team's performance for 2017.

"He attended the meeting and gave a brief review of our training programme and league and championship performances. He replied to queries on all matters relating to our indiscipline particularly in (the) league, stating it had resulted in a breakdown in trust with some players. Injuries to key players, a number of which were historical from 2016 club campaigns, some who worked extremely hard to get back for championship; excellent commitment from panel for training, but underperformed in some games.

"GPS data results displayed our fitness levels to be only standard during the league, resulting in a five week block of fitness training being introduced after (the) league, which showed an improvement for championship, but levels dropped for second half performances against Kildare and Clare.

"(A) small number of asked to join the panel did not commit to the panel, age profile of panel is high in comparison to most inter county panels. U-21 and senior panel policy in training worked well and resulted in four to five new younger players introduced to intercounty league and championship. Requirement to build on a defined youth policy and build a team, with the basis being of last year's minor panel and coming U-17 panel on a long-term strategy of 3 to 4 years, rather than short term.

"Confidence of our team was low and possibly still suffering from similar defeats in recent years. Unaware of alleged rumours of a certain culture not befitting of an intercounty panel, stating there were only two incidents of this nature during the year which had been handled internally.

"Backroom team and their roles and acknowledged that as a management team some mistakes were made and they are aware of that.

"In reply to a query as to the future of Laois GAA football, he stateed that it was his opinion that an incoming manager must make hard decisions into the composition of his panel in both retaining balance and with a view to a complete rebuilding process and youth policy, in preparing 2016/2017 minor panellists for intercounty football, and that is providing these players are willing to commit and that our pre league training programme should be structured 80% fitness and 20% coaching.

"He thanked the executive and county committee for affording him the opportunity to manage the team and their co-operation in carrying out these duties.

"The meeting discussed all issued raised at length and acknowledged Peter's honesty in being where we are. It was also noted that the previous outgoing manager in 2016 had also raised a number of these problems and the requirement for a rebuilding process also.

"The meeting acknowledged that if we continue to do the same thing year in year out and appoint another manager, our fourth in five years and he discovers similar problems as the previous two outgoing managers, and we are back to square one again and another year wasted!

"It was agreed that we engage in reviews with all stakeholders and that Peter Creedon's opinion also be sought as to if he would consider continuing in role and if so, his plan for the year."

--------------------------------------

Whether Creedon is afforded the chance to continue will ultimately rest with the Laois County Board and club delegates, with opinion split last night as to whether Creedon or the players should shoulder the lion's share of the blame.

Laois GAA's next step is to meet with players representatives, as Creedon's future with the county hangs in the balance.

