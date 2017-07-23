LAOIS SHC ROUND 2 DRAW - Borris-Kilcotton take on Clough-Ballacolla in the pick of the games

Reigning champions Borris-Kilcotton will meet 2015 winners Clough-Ballacolla in Round 2 of the Laois SHC, after the draws were made on Sunday night.

Borris edged out Ballinakill Gaels on Friday night, while Clough-Ballacolla here comfortable winners over Portlaoise. Cheddar Plunkett's men face a very difficult task in the next round, as they come up against Rathdowney-Errill.

The draws in full are as follows

SHC Winners Draw

Borris-Kilcotton v Clough-Ballacolla

Abbeyleix v Camross

SHC Qualifiers Draw

Rathdowney-Errill v Portlaoise

Castletown v Ballinakill Gaels