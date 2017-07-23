LAOIS SHC ROUND 2 DRAW - Borris-Kilcotton take on Clough-Ballacolla in the pick of the games
Reigning champions Borris-Kilcotton will meet 2015 winners Clough-Ballacolla in Round 2 of the Laois SHC, after the draws were made on Sunday night.
Borris edged out Ballinakill Gaels on Friday night, while Clough-Ballacolla here comfortable winners over Portlaoise. Cheddar Plunkett's men face a very difficult task in the next round, as they come up against Rathdowney-Errill.
The draws in full are as follows
SHC Winners Draw
Borris-Kilcotton v Clough-Ballacolla
Abbeyleix v Camross
SHC Qualifiers Draw
Rathdowney-Errill v Portlaoise
Castletown v Ballinakill Gaels
