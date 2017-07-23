Draws made for Round 2 of Laois SHC 'A', IHC and JHC

The draws for second rounds of the Laois SHC 'A', the IHC and JHC were all made in O'Moore Park on Sunday evening, with some cracking games in store across all three grades.

The full list of games is below, with fixture details to be confirmed in the coming days.

SHC 'A' Winners Section

Rosenallis v Ballyfin Gaels

Colt Gaels v Clonaslee St Manman's

SHC 'A' Qualifiers Section

Shanahoe Gaels v The Harps

St Fintan's Mountrath v Borris-Kilcotton

IHC Winners Section

Clough-Ballacolla v Trumera

Camross v Rathdowney-Errill

IHC Qualifers Section

Clonad v Park-Ratheniska

Portlaoise v Slieve Bloom

JHC Winners Section

Ballinakill v The Harps

Ballypickas v Borris-Kilcotton

JHC Qualifiers Section

Rathdowney-Errill v Timahoe

Castletown v Abbeyleix