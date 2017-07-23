Draws made for Round 2 of Laois SHC 'A', IHC and JHC
Rosenallis face Ballyfin Gaels in Round 2
The draws for second rounds of the Laois SHC 'A', the IHC and JHC were all made in O'Moore Park on Sunday evening, with some cracking games in store across all three grades.
The full list of games is below, with fixture details to be confirmed in the coming days.
SHC 'A' Winners Section
Rosenallis v Ballyfin Gaels
Colt Gaels v Clonaslee St Manman's
SHC 'A' Qualifiers Section
Shanahoe Gaels v The Harps
St Fintan's Mountrath v Borris-Kilcotton
IHC Winners Section
Clough-Ballacolla v Trumera
Camross v Rathdowney-Errill
IHC Qualifers Section
Clonad v Park-Ratheniska
Portlaoise v Slieve Bloom
JHC Winners Section
Ballinakill v The Harps
Ballypickas v Borris-Kilcotton
JHC Qualifiers Section
Rathdowney-Errill v Timahoe
Castletown v Abbeyleix
