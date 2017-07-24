Portlaoise AFC pipped for FAI Club of the Year award

It was a case of close, but no cigar, for Portlaoise AFC over the weekend, as they missed out on the title of FAI Club of the Year at an awards ceremony in Hotel Kilkenny.

The FAI Festival of Football week culminated with this event on Friday and the FAI AGM on Saturday 22nd July in Kilkenny.

There were club members, young to old, visiting throughout the day, manning the booth and enjoying being part of the occasion. The booth was set up in the morning, displaying photos, pennants, press clippings, match programs, trophies and videos from 50+ years of football in Portlaoise.

It was particularly great to see Noel Scully and Paddy Ging attend and then from the other end of the scale, we had thirteen Academy and Schoolboy/girl players and men’s senior team skipper Eoghan White and team-mate Luke O’Brien.

Overall, around forty players, parents, coaches and volunteers were able to lend their support on the day. It definitely added to the whole occasion to see the Portlaoise crest all around Hotel Kilkenny for the duration of the day!

There were also a lot of people that were unable to make it over but helped in other ways in the preceding weeks. Special thanks to Tom in Colgans who organised a couple of mannequins for us so that we could display our playing kit from the schoolboy/girl teams and Academy. June Brady, as always, did a brilliant job printing the poster boards which added great colour!

There were a lot of hours work put into organising the photos and videos for the booth and Karl Byrne put a very professional presentation together over the past few weeks.

The end result of all the work was a booth that was really representative of the club from past to present, an informative presentation and a really good club event.

It was especially nice to see some of our young players, Tom, Ava, Ben, Rachel and Jason meet and have their photo taken with Ireland Senior Men’s Manager, Martin O’Neill and FAI CEO John Delaney.

Hopefully these players will have many happy years ahead playing for Portlaoise AFC, and maybe one day, for a different team in green!

The result didn’t go our way, Carrigaline United from Cork came out on top and we wish them well. To manage over 2000 players is a serious achievement. We had a wonderful day at the event and would like to thank Vincent Foley and all the FAI staff for their help and encouragement throughout.