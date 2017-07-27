Laois GAA release statement after Peter Creedon steps away from role

Laois GAA have released a statement after Peter Creedon announced he would not seek a second year at the held of the Laois senior football team.

Creedon's decision was reported widely in national media this morning, and Laois GAA have now moved to address his decision.

The statement in full reads:

"Laois GAA wish to thank Peter Creedon and his management team for their commitment to Laois football both on and off the field. Whilst results were disappointing in 2017, Peter had proposed many corrective measures to improve team performance and with a rebuilding process for the betterment of Laois football in the future and had the support of Laois GAA Executive committee and panel of players in implementing this.

"However having given consideration to the views of certain club delegates and rumours arising from a recent County Committee, Peter has decided rather than creating a divisiveness within the county, not to seek reappointment in the best interests of Laois football.

"Laois GAA wish Peter and his management team well in their future football endeavours.

"The Executive Committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Peter and his management team at the earliest opportunity."

The next meeting of meeting of the Laois County Board, which would have to officially ratify a new manager, is not until September 18th, so a new manager is unlikely to be appointed before that date, unless a special meeting is called.