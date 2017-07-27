LAOIS SFC PREVIEW - St Joseph's should have enough for unknown quantity Clonaslee St Manman's Gaels

This is an important game for St Joseph's, who badly need to arrest their recent slump in form which saw them miss out on an ACFL Division 1 title.

They face something of an unknown quantity in their bid to arrest that slide, as this will be the first ever competitive game for Clonaslee St Manman's Gaels. To say there was a few eyebrows raised when their decision to join up was announced would be a bit of an understatement.

There was no crossover whatsoever in the history of the clubs, but they have thrown their lot in together and it will be interesting to see how they get on. Annanough undoubtedly have some footballers more than capable of playing senior football, but how they bed into the Clonaslee team remains to be seen.

St Joseph's were riding the crest of a wave until a handful of their players headed for America for the summer. It's almost impossible to stop young men heading across the Atlantic for the summer, and it just came at a bad time for them.

If they can get everyone back in the fold then they could be a serious threat to the big guns later in the year, but it won't be easy for them just to pick up where they left off. They won eight and drew one of their first ten league games, but haven't won since.

In spite of that they should still have enough to see off Clonaslee St Manman's Gaels, although this will be a genuinely interesting game to watch, purely to see what this new team are capable of.

Logic would say a comfortable win for the Kellyville men, but it could be closer than we think.

Verdict: St Joseph's

----------------------

MATCH DETAILS

Venue: O'Moore Park

Throw In: 1.30pm

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Stradbally)

Odds: St Joseph's 1/6, Draw 14/1, Clonaslee St Manman's Gaels 4/1 (Paddy Power)

Weather: 10 degrees, Rain 80%, Wind 16km/h