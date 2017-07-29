Draws made for Round 2 of Laois IFC

The draws have been made for the second round of the Laois IFC, with championship favourites Emo facing a tricky task against Portlaoise.

Arguably the pick of the games sees fellow parishioners Annanough and Timahoe meet in the qualifying section, with the losers headed for a relegation playoff.

The draw in full is as follows.

WINNERS SECTION

Emo v Portlaoise

Courtwood v Rosenallis

QUALIFIERS SECTION

Annanough v Timahoe

The Rock v Barrowhouse