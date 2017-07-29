Draws made for Round 2 of Laois IFC
Darren Strong in action for Emo.
The draws have been made for the second round of the Laois IFC, with championship favourites Emo facing a tricky task against Portlaoise.
Arguably the pick of the games sees fellow parishioners Annanough and Timahoe meet in the qualifying section, with the losers headed for a relegation playoff.
The draw in full is as follows.
WINNERS SECTION
Emo v Portlaoise
Courtwood v Rosenallis
QUALIFIERS SECTION
Annanough v Timahoe
The Rock v Barrowhouse
