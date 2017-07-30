Draws made for Round 2 of the Laois SFC
Details of Portarlington v Arles-Killeen replay also confirmed
Portarlington and Arles-Killeen will replay on Thursday night.
Current Division 1 league champions O'Dempsey's will take on Portlaoise in the pick of the Round 2 games of the Laois SFC, after the draw was made on Sunday night.
The Heath's reward for beating Stradbally is a tricky clash with Padraig Clancy's Graiguecullen side, while Ballylinan will meet St Joseph's.
Arles-Killeen and Portarlington have also learned when their replay will take place, as it will be played this Thursday night at 7.45pm in O'Moore Park. The winners face Ballyroan Abbey, while the losers will take on Mountmellick Gaels.
The draws in full are as follows:
WINNERS SECTION
Winners Arles-Killeen v Portarlington v Ballyroan Abbey
Ballylinan v St Joseph's
O'Dempsey's v Portlaoise
The Heath v Graiguecullen
QUALIFYING ROUND
Ballyfin Gaels v Stradbally
Arles-Kilcruise v Killeshin
Losers Arles-Killeen v Portarlington v Mountmellick Gaels
Clonaslee St Manman's Gaels v Crettyard Gaels
