Draws made for Round 2 of the Laois SFC

Current Division 1 league champions O'Dempsey's will take on Portlaoise in the pick of the Round 2 games of the Laois SFC, after the draw was made on Sunday night.

The Heath's reward for beating Stradbally is a tricky clash with Padraig Clancy's Graiguecullen side, while Ballylinan will meet St Joseph's.

Arles-Killeen and Portarlington have also learned when their replay will take place, as it will be played this Thursday night at 7.45pm in O'Moore Park. The winners face Ballyroan Abbey, while the losers will take on Mountmellick Gaels.

The draws in full are as follows:

WINNERS SECTION

Winners Arles-Killeen v Portarlington v Ballyroan Abbey

Ballylinan v St Joseph's

O'Dempsey's v Portlaoise

The Heath v Graiguecullen

QUALIFYING ROUND

Ballyfin Gaels v Stradbally

Arles-Kilcruise v Killeshin

Losers Arles-Killeen v Portarlington v Mountmellick Gaels

Clonaslee St Manman's Gaels v Crettyard Gaels