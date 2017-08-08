Miller named to start on Irish team to play Australia at Women's RWC

Alison Miller has been named on the wing for the Irish women's rugby team which takes on Australia in the Women's Rugby World Cup tomorrow.

Miller, appearing in her second World Cup, has been ever-present in the Irish team for some time now, and she will take up her position in the back three, with Eimear Considine on the other wing, and Hannah Tyrell at full-back.

Ireland are hosting the World Cup, and hopes are high among Tom Tierney's side of going far in the tournament, although they were dealt a blow a couple of weeks ago when captain Niamh Briggs was ruled out for the entire competition with an Achilles injury.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, which takes at 7pm in the UCD Bowl, manager Tierney said. "The squad are very excited to get the tournament underway. They have had excellent preparation and things have really come together since arriving into UCD on Saturday afternoon and everyone has been extremely focused on their role and the challenge ahead.

"The Australians are a good team and we will have to be very good for the opening game. The players are all very clear on the challenges that the Wallaroos pose.

"However this is a home World Cup and we're confident that the crowd will get behind us tomorrow evening which will be an added benefit for us and we're all looking forward to getting the tournament underway.”

The game will be broadcast on television in the Republic of Ireland by Eir Sport and RTE and in the UK by ITV 4.

RTE 2fm will have live commentary on radio.

Ireland Women's Team to play Australia



15. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Harlequins FC)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere RFC/Connacht)

10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

4. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary's College RFC/Leinster)

5. Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

6. Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol RFC/Connacht) Captain

8. Heather O'Brien (Highfield RFC/Munster)



16. Leah Lyons (Highfield RFC/Munster)

17. Ruth O'Reilly (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

18. Ciara O'Connor (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

19. Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

20. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

22. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

23. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)