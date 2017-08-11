THE PUNTER'S EYE: 'Canny' horse racing tips to make it a profitable weekend

In the 17:30 at Kilbeggan on Saturday, CANNY TOM (6/4) can bounce back for Gordon Elliott. He was 26 lengths behind PATEEN at Galway recently, but had been highly consistent before that. The ground went against him that day and the good going forecast this weekend will be more in is favour. His runner-up runs behind MONARCH and BOHERBUOY are working out well enough to make him a player in this field.

BLACK ZAMBEZI (3/1) is a solid option in the 20:00 race on the same card. He has won his last two races, both of which came at Kilbeggan. Last time out, he had seven lengths to spare over SHAKE THE BUCKET, and before that in May, he carried top weight when easily accounting for PRINCE GARYANTLE by six lengths. He did manage to get within a length of POTTERS POINT in a maiden hurdle at Galway last October carrying level weights with Gordon Elliott's improver. That rival franked the form by finishing a good second behind RATHVINDEN at Galway last week.

On Sunday, the one to watch is certainly BECKFORD (11/8), a rare flat star for National Hunt kingpin, Gordon Elliott. He goes in the 15:35 at the Curragh. This horse is 2 from 2 in his career so far with both wins coming at the Kildare track. He's the highest rated horse in this field and should have enough to withstand the Ballydoyle charge led by the likes of SIOUX NATION.

GORDON LORD BYRON (10/1) is an admirable old sort and can go well again in the 16:10 at the Curragh on Sunday. INTELLIGENCE CROSS will be popular in the betting for the Aidan O'Brien team, but GORDON LORD BYRON was within a length of ONLY MINE, a good yardstick, at this track back in July and actually beat him here in May. He's been returning to form of late and can at least grab a place. SON OF REST is one of the younger horses in the field whose latest win was enough to pique our interest.

SELECTION SNAPSHOT:

Saturday:

Kilbeggan 17:30 - Canny Tom - WIN - 6/4

Kilbeggan 20:00 - Black Zambezi - WIN - 3/1

Sunday:

Curragh 15:35 - Beckford - WIN - 11/8

Curragh 16:10 - Gordon Lord Byron - EW - 10/1