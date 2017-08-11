LAOIS SFC PREVIEW - Lively Killeshin to build on promising start against Arles-Kilcruise

One of the more intriguing games taking place this weekend, the experience of Arles-Kilcruise will look to rectify their loss against Portlaoise against the relative youth of Killeshin.

Arles-Kilcruise turned in an impressive second half showing against Portlaoise, but they were well beaten before they started to play, and you could question how motivated Portlaoise were at that stage having wrapped up the win early. The Kilcruise back line is certainly vulnerable, and Killeshin will be hoping to exploit that on Sunday.

One thing to look out for here is the potential match up of Stephen Attride on Ross Munnelly, which would be one to catch the eye. Munnelly was outstanding against Portlaoise, but if anyone could keep tabs on the Laois veteran, it is his current captain at intercounty level.

Elsewhere, David Aston was superb against Graiguecullen, and will be hoping to continue that form, while Eoin Lowry has the potential to play a lot better, but needs to be picked closer to goal.

Killeshin played well for long spells against Griague but got no reward in the end. This time around, however, if they can get close to their best form, they could topple their more illustrious opponents.

Verdict: Killeshin

---------------------

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Sunday, August 13

Venue: O'Moore Park

Throw In: 5.30pm

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Stradbally)

Odds: Arles-Kilcruise 4/11, Draw 15/2, Killeshin 5/2 (Paddy Power)

Weather: 13 degrees, Rain 60%, Wind 16km/h