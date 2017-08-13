LAOIS SFC - Draws made for Round 3 and Relegation semi-finals

The draws have been made for the Laois SFC Round 3, with Ballyfin Gaels reward for beating Stradbally a date with St Joseph's.

League champions O'Dempsey's will take on last year's beaten semi-finalists, Crettyard Gaels, while The Heath will meet Killeshin, and Arles-Killeen meet Ballyroan Abbey for the second year in a row.

Reigning champions Stradbally face another tough test in the relegation semi-final, taking on Arles-Kilcruise, with Mountmellick Gaels meeting Clonaslee St Manman's Gaels.

The Draws in full are as follows:

Laois SFC Round 3 Draw

St Joseph's v Ballyfin Gaels

Arles-Killeen v Ballyroan Abbey

O'Dempsey's v Crettyard Gaels

The Heath v Killeshin

Relegation Semi-Finals

Stradbally v Arles-Kilcruise

Mountmellick Gaels v Clonaslee St Manman's Gaels