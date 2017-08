Laois GAA Fixtures - August 15 to 21

TUESDAY

Laois Shopping Centre Junior “C” Hurling Competition Semi Final Replay (Extra time if necessary)

Rosenallis: Clonaslee St Manman's v Mountmellick @ 7pm



Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Hurling Championship Round 5 Group A

The Harps V Portlaoise @ 6.30pm; Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Raheen Parish Gaels @ 6.30pm



Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Hurling “B” Championship Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Venue TBC: Clonaslee St Manman's V Slieve Margy @ 6.30pm



WEDNESDAY

Midlands Park Hotel U-16 Football Championship Round 5 Group A

Killeshin Crettyard V Portlaoise @ 6.30pm

Midlands Park Hotel U-16 Football Championship Round 5 Group B

The Heath V Sarsfields @ 7.30pm



Midlands Park Hotel U-16 Football “B” Championship Round 5 Group A

Portlaoise B V Graiguecullen @ 6.30pm; Castletown Slieve Bloom V O'Dempseys @ 6.30pm



Midlands Park Hotel U-16 Football “B” Championship Round 5 Group B

The Harps V Clonaslee St Manmans @ 6.30pm; Ballylinan V Na Fianna Og @ 6.30pm



Laois GAA U-12 Hurling Division 1 Cup Semi Finals

Training Centre (1): The Harps V Borris in Ossory/Kilcotton @ 6.30pm; Training Centre (2): Camross V Clough Ballacolla @ 6.30pm



Laois GAA U-12 Hurling Division 1 Shield Semi Finals

Rathdowney-Errill V Abbeyleix @ 6.30pm; Portlaoise V Castletown-Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm



Laois GAA U-12 Hurling Division 2 - Cup Semi Finals

Clonaslee St Manmans V Na Fianna @ 6.30pm; St Fintans Mountrath V Ballinakill @ 6.30pm

Laois GAA U-12 Hurling Division 3 - Cup Semi Finals

The Harps V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 6.30pm; Portarlington V Abbeyleix @ 6.30pm



Laois GAA U12 Hurling Division 3 - Shield Semi Finals

Camross V Portarlington @ 6.30pm; Slieve Margy V St Pauls @ 6.30pm



THURSDAY

Laois Shopping Centre Minor “B” Hurling Competition Semi Final Replay (Extra time if necessary)

Rosenallis: Clough-Ballacolla V Rosenallis @ 7pm



Midlands Park Hotel U-16 Hurling Shield Round 1 Replay (Extra time if necessary)

Castletown: Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 7pm



FRIDAY

Laois Shopping Centre Minor Football Championship Final

O’Moore Park: Portarlington V Emo Courtwood The Rock @ 7.30pm



Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Quarter Finals

Mountrath: Clough Ballacolla V Slieve Bloom @ 7.15pm



Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Relegation Final (Extra time if necessary)

Timahoe: Park Ratheniska V Portlaoise @ 7.15pm



Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Quarter Finals

Shanahoe: Ballinakill V Rathdowney Errill @ 7.15pm



Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Relegation Final (Extra time if necessary)

Abbeyleix: Timahoe V St Lazerians Abbeyleix @ 7pm



Midlands Park Hotel U14 Hurling “B” Championship Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Venue TBC: Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Na Fianna @ 6.30pm



SATURDAY

Laois Shopping Centre Senior “A” Hurling Quarter Finals

O’Moore Park: Rosenallis V St Fintans Mountrath @ 6pm

O’Moore Park: Clonaslee St Manman's V The Harps @ 7.30pm



Laois Shopping Centre Junior “B” Hurling Championship Final

O’Moore Park: Camross V Mountmellick @ 4.30pm



Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Quarter Finals

Rathdowney: Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Castletown @ 7pm



Midlands Park Hotel U14 Hurling Championship Round 5 Group B

Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Castletown Slieve Bloom @ 1pm



SUNDAY

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Quarter Finals

O’Moore Park: Ballinakill Gaels V Camross @ 5.30pm

O’Moore Park: Clough Ballacolla V Rathdowney Errill @ 7pm



Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Relegation Final (Extra time if necessary)

Mountrath: Castletown V Portlaoise @ 1.30pm



Laois Shopping Centre Senior 'A' Hurling Relegation Final (Extra time if necessary)

Mountrath: Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Shanahoe Gaels @ 12pm



Midlands Park Hotel U-16 Hurling Shield Round 1 (Extra time if necessary)

Rosenallis: Rosenallis V Ballinakill Park Ratheniska Gaels @ 12pm



MONDAY

Laois Shopping Centre Minor “B” Football Competition Final (Extra time if necessary)

Venue TBC: The Heath V O'Dempseys or Rosenallis @ 7.15pm



Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football Championship Round 5

St Pauls V Portarlington @ 6.30pm; Ballyroan Abbey V Portlaoise @ 6.30pm



Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football “B” Championship Quarter Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Stradbally Parish Gaels V Na Fianna Og @ 6.30pm; Ballylinan V Rathdowney Errill @ 6.30pm; Graiguecullen V Clonaslee St Manmans @ 6.30pm; Rosenallis V Killeshin Crettyard @ 6.30pm



Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football “B” Shield Quarter Finals (Extra time if necessary)

O’Dempsey’s V Kilcavan @ 6.30pm; Mountmellick V The Harps @ 6.30pm; Park Ratheniska Spink V The Heath @ 6.30pm



Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football “C” Championship Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Camross V Portlaoise B @ 6.30pm; Castletown Slieve Bloom V Clough Ballacolla @ 6.30pm



Midlands Park Hotel U-14 Football “C” Shield Final (Extra time if necessary)

The Rock V St Fintans Mountrath @ 6.30pm