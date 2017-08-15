LAOIS SFC - Portarlington's Colm Murphy top of the scoring charts after Round 2

With two rounds of the Laois SFC now played, Portarlington's Com Murphy is leading the scoring charts after some very impressive displays.

While Murphy has benefited from Portarlington's first round game against Arles-Killeen going to a replay, his numbers are still very good. With 4-13 to his name, he is averaging a little over 8 points per game. His haul of 2-6 against Arles-Killeen is the biggest individual scoring return from a game so far also.

His nearest challenger is Jason Enright, who has scored 2-13 so far, while Crettyard Gael's Cormac Murphy has the highest average score per game. His return of 1-15 from two games gives him an average of 9 points per game, with Paul Cahillane coming in at 8.5 points per game.

The full list of top scorers after Round 2 is below.



25 Points

Colm Murphy (Portarlington) 4-13 (0-6 frees)

19 Points

Jason Enright (Arles-Killeen) 2-13 (1-0 pen, 0-5 frees)

18 Points

Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) 1-15 (0-5 frees)

Cormac Murphy (Crettyard Gaels) 1-15 (0-8 frees, 0-2 45s)

17 Points

Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise) 3-8 (1-0 pen, 0-2 frees, 0-1 45)

14 Points

Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise) 1-11 (0-4 frees)

David Aston (Killeshin) 0-14 (0-12 frees)

12 Points

Stephen O'Leary (O'Dempsey's) 0-12 (0-6 frees)

11 Points

Cathail Dunne (Ballylinan) 1-8

MJ Tierney (Ballyroan Abbey) 1-8 (0-4 frees, 0-1 45)

10 Points

Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan Abbey) 1-7 (0-3 frees)

Sean Moore (Ballyfin Gaels) 0-10 (0-9 frees)

Gary Walsh (Ballylinan) 0-10 (0-7 frees)