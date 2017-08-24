LAOIS SHC - King tops the scoring charts for now, Dunphy leads the way from play
Rathdowney-Errill's Ross King is top of the scoring charts in the Laois SHC, for now, after the last round of games.
King's haul of 0-10 against Clough-Ballacolla sees him move on to a total of 0-29 from three games, with Camross sharpshooter Zane Keenan next in line with 0-28, although he will surely pass Ross King when he lines out for the semi-final against Borris-Kilcotton.
Speaking of Borris-Kilcotton, Aaron Dunphy is the leading scorer from play in the championship, as his haul of 3-4 in the win over Clough-Ballacolla catapulted him to the top of the charts. The full list of scorers is below.
TOP SCORERS OVERALL
29 Points
Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill) 0-29 (0-21 frees)
28 Points
Zane Keenan (Camross) 0-28 (0-22 frees, 0-1 65)
26 Points
Eoin Reilly (Abbeyleix) 1-23 (0-21 frees)
Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill Gaels) 0-26 (0-18 frees, 0-1 65)
Willie Hyland (Clough-Ballacolla) 1-23 (0-13 frees)
18 Points
Aaron Bergin (Portlaoise) 1-15 (1-0 pen, 0-10 frees)
16 Points
Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton) 3-7
15 Points
Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill) 2-9
PJ Scully (Borris-Kilcotton) 0-15 (0-11 frees)
14 Points
Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla) 3-5
Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill Gaels) 2-8 (1-1 frees)
Gearoid Gaughan (Castletown) 0-14 (0-12 frees)
TOP SCORERS FROM PLAY
16 Points
Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton) 3-7
15 Points
Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill) 2-9
14 Points
Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla) 3-5
13 Points
Willie Hyland (Clough-Ballacolla) 1-10
Ben Reddin (Castletown) 3-4
10 Points
Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill Gaels) 1-7
Ciaran Collier (Camross) 1-7
James Hooban (Castletown) 2-4
8 Points
James Ryan (Rathdowney-Errill) 0-8
Mark Dowling (Camross) 2-2
