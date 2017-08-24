LAOIS SHC - King tops the scoring charts for now, Dunphy leads the way from play

Rathdowney-Errill's Ross King is top of the scoring charts in the Laois SHC, for now, after the last round of games.

King's haul of 0-10 against Clough-Ballacolla sees him move on to a total of 0-29 from three games, with Camross sharpshooter Zane Keenan next in line with 0-28, although he will surely pass Ross King when he lines out for the semi-final against Borris-Kilcotton.

Speaking of Borris-Kilcotton, Aaron Dunphy is the leading scorer from play in the championship, as his haul of 3-4 in the win over Clough-Ballacolla catapulted him to the top of the charts. The full list of scorers is below.

TOP SCORERS OVERALL

29 Points

Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill) 0-29 (0-21 frees)

28 Points

Zane Keenan (Camross) 0-28 (0-22 frees, 0-1 65)

26 Points

Eoin Reilly (Abbeyleix) 1-23 (0-21 frees)

Eamon Jackman (Ballinakill Gaels) 0-26 (0-18 frees, 0-1 65)

Willie Hyland (Clough-Ballacolla) 1-23 (0-13 frees)

18 Points

Aaron Bergin (Portlaoise) 1-15 (1-0 pen, 0-10 frees)

16 Points

Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton) 3-7

15 Points

Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill) 2-9

PJ Scully (Borris-Kilcotton) 0-15 (0-11 frees)

14 Points

Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla) 3-5

Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill Gaels) 2-8 (1-1 frees)

Gearoid Gaughan (Castletown) 0-14 (0-12 frees)

TOP SCORERS FROM PLAY

16 Points

Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton) 3-7

15 Points

Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill) 2-9

14 Points

Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla) 3-5

13 Points

Willie Hyland (Clough-Ballacolla) 1-10

Ben Reddin (Castletown) 3-4

10 Points

Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill Gaels) 1-7

Ciaran Collier (Camross) 1-7

James Hooban (Castletown) 2-4

8 Points

James Ryan (Rathdowney-Errill) 0-8

Mark Dowling (Camross) 2-2