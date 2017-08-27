LAOIS SFC - Portarlington and Arles-Killeen to meet again in SFC quarter-finals

Portarlington will play Arles-Killeen once more, after the draws for the quarter-finals of the SFC were made in O'Moore Park tonight.

With no seeding in the draws, it means Portlaoise will play O'Dempsey's for the second time in a row, while Ballylinan will take on Killeshin and Graiguecullen will get to test themselves against St Joseph's.

The full draw is as follows.

Portarlington v Arles-Killeen

Portlaoise v O'Dempsey's

Graiguecullen v St Joseph's

Ballylinan v Killeshin